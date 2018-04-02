Designer Leanne Ford Introduces Unexpected Ways To Use Formica® Surfaces

"Formica® Laminate is an iconic brand and an amazing material for creating stylish looks in any home with any budget," Ford said. "I am so excited to experiment with these patterns and styles, and to think of fresh ways to use laminate. For me this material has so much life, even beyond the kitchen. I've already started using it in some of my current projects, and I can't wait to show you."

The new partnership kicks off with a television spot in which Ford highlights some of the many ways to use Formica® Laminate in one space. Ford showcases:

A countertop in the White Painted Wood pattern with a complementary backsplash in Weathered Beamwood with a natural woodgrain finish,

A sliding door in Formica® Writable Surfaces in the ImagiGrid design on which people can write messages,

DecoMetal® Metal Laminate in Brushed Bronzetoned Aluminum pattern on a modern coffee table

And a stunning bed platform featuring 180fx® laminate in Quartzite Bianco.

The spot will air on home improvement cable channels beginning April 2. The spot can also be found on Formica.com/Leanne.

"We are thrilled to work with Leanne to showcase the versatility in our collections and to further inspire others with her unique creative vision," said Amy Gath, vice president of marketing, Formica Corporation. "Leanne's inventive approach makes her an ideal partner for us. We are excited to work with her to show all the unexpected ways that Formica® Brand products can be used."

Ford is collaborating with the global design team at Formica Corporation to develop new Formica® Brand products that will debut in 2019.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others. The Formica Group of companies is part of the International Business division of Fletcher Building.

Please Note: Formica®, 180fx®, Formica® Surfaces. For Real®, and the Formica® Anvil Logo are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation.

All rights reserved. ©2018 The Diller Corporation. A member of the Fletcher Building Group.

Contact:

Kirsten de St. Aubin Owen Serey Carmichael Lynch Relate Formica Corporation 612-375-8539 513-786-3121 kirsten.destaubin@clynch.com Owen.Serey@formica.com formica@clynch.com



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/designer-leanne-ford-introduces-unexpected-ways-to-use-formica-surfaces-300622460.html

SOURCE Formica Corporation

Related Links

http://www.formica.com

