Designer Looks only at Value City Furniture Donates Furniture to Ohio Hospitals for Caregiver Respite Rooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio-based furniture retailer Designer Looks only at Value City Furniture is giving back to its home state by supporting Ohio hospitals and its caregivers who have gone above and beyond throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Designer Looks announced today the company donated furniture to three hospital systems across the state to be used in respite rooms for doctors, nurses, and hospital staff. The respite rooms were built this year due to the pandemic in order to create a quiet, relaxing place for a moment of composure and reflection while on their shift.

Designer Looks donated 16 recliners to Premier Health in Dayton, Ohio, to furnish each of the Miami Valley Hospital COVID respite rooms. Mercy Health Hospitals also received 16 recliners for its staff respite rooms, which they call Lavender Rooms, at both the Springfield Regional Medical Center in Southwest Ohio and the St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in Northeast Ohio.

"Every level of health care worker has been impacted by the memory of a patient they cared for at one point in their career. Today, COVID-19 has left an imprint on each of us," said Stacie Call, chief nursing officer, Mercy Health, Youngstown. "Our associates have always been resilient but at the end of the day, they are human and also need a moment to recharge and decompress. When a situation that impacts the hospital staff occurs, frontline associates can use these respite rooms to disconnect, recollect and reflect. These Lavender Rooms are an additional step to further remind our staff that we understand the impact their jobs have mentally and physically."

In addition to donating furniture, Designer Looks also donated $10,000 to the Central Ohio American Red Cross for its Humanitarians of the Year Awards, which honored Dr. Amy Acton and Central Ohio's healthcare community for their tireless work this past year to ensure the local community's safety.

"Designer Looks is honored to have the opportunity to support Ohio's healthcare heroes fighting for their communities every day," said Jonathan Schottenstein, president, Designer Looks only at Value City Furniture. "This past year has been tough on all of us and our healthcare workers are bearing the brunt of it. Now, these heroes will have a place to rest and the acknowledgement they deserve so they can have the strength to continue to fight. I hope these gestures help to show just how thankful we are for the sacrifices they're making."

About Designer Looks only at Value City Furniture

Founded in 1948, American Signature, Inc. is a family-owned and -operated furniture retailer based in Columbus, Ohio. It is the parent company of Designer Looks only at Value City Furniture with more than 120 stores across the U.S. VCF and its Designer Looks offerings, including ComforTECH products, provide on-trend, high-end styles made with incredible quality details like hand-stenciled finishes, solid wood surfaces or 100 percent feathers, without the high-end price. For more information on VCF, Designer Looks and to locate your nearest Designer Looks only at VCF store, visit www.DesignerLooks.com.

SOURCE Value City Furniture

Related Links

https://www.valuecityfurniture.com/

