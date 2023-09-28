Designer Running Apparel Gains Popularity as Athleisure and Healthy Lifestyle Trends Soar Worldwide

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Running Apparel Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global running apparel market is on a path to significant growth, with the market expected to expand from USD 13.07 billion in 2023 to USD 16.30 billion by 2028. This anticipated growth reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.51% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. The report offers comprehensive insights into market dynamics, trends, and key drivers fueling this growth.

Key Highlights:

  • Designer Running Apparel: Consumers are increasingly drawn to designer running apparel, including athletic shoes with sports-inspired designs. The growing trend towards active lifestyles and marathon participation contributes to the market's expansion.
  • Health and Fitness: Rising obesity rates globally, such as those reported in England in 2021, have spurred individuals to incorporate jogging and running into their daily routines for better health. This trend has driven demand for designer athletic footwear with a sports-inspired style.
  • Government Initiatives: Government efforts in many countries to boost sports participation, such as India's Sports Authority launching schemes like Fit India Movement, Khelo India Scheme, and more, have further propelled the demand for running apparel.

Market Trends:

  • Athleisure and Healthy Lifestyle: The influence of athleisure and healthy lifestyle trends has led consumers to seek sports equipment, including running apparel and footwear. This trend extends to children's athletic apparel and footwear, increasing the demand for running clothing and gear.
  • Female Consumer Market: Sales of running clothing among female consumers are rising due to the growing popularity of sports and fitness activities, including trail running, jogging, and running. Increased engagement in sports and leisure activities across all demographics has significantly expanded the market for running clothing.
  • Government Promotion: Government initiatives to promote sports and recreation, such as England's "Work Out to Help Out" campaign, have encouraged participation in organized sports and boosted apparel sales.

North America Leads the Way:

North America is the largest market for running apparel, with factors like increased fitness participation, well-known marathons, and significant investments in e-commerce driving growth. The United States, in particular, hosts renowned marathons and experiences a surge in online shopping for running apparel due to convenience, affordability, and quick delivery.

E-commerce Growth: The running apparel market benefits from the growing adoption of shoe knitting technology, product customization, and digital and social media marketing. Online stores offer convenience and discounts, making them increasingly popular among consumers in North America.

Companies Mentioned

  • Nike, Inc.
  • Adidas AG
  • Under Armour, Inc.
  • ASICS Corporation
  • Puma SE
  • Columbia Sportswear Company
  • New Balance Athletics, Inc.
  • ?Skechers USA, Inc.
  • Reebok International Limited
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Clothing
5.1.2 Footwear
5.1.3 Other Product Types
5.2 End-User
5.2.1 Men
5.2.2 Women
5.2.3 Kids
5.3 Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Online Retail Channel
5.3.2 Offline Retail Channel
5.4 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

