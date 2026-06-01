The 14-Piece Philadelphia Collection, Rooted in the Designer's Hometown,

Launches Online Only at Walmart on June 1

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned designer Sheila Bridges today debuted the Philadelphia Collection, a 14-piece outdoor entertaining line available only at Walmart.com/sheilabridges. Marking Bridges' foray into outdoor entertaining and her most accessible price point for Harlem Toile de Jouy to date, the line launches in time for summer gatherings and celebrations, and each piece is priced below $20.

Designer Sheila Bridges Launches Her First Outdoor Entertaining Collection, Exclusively at Walmart

Thinking about this summer in particular, Bridges took cues from America's commemorative birthday by honoring her hometown of Philadelphia where she was born and raised. Bridges drew on three deeply personal sources for the collection: her iconic Harlem Toile de Jouy pattern, the architectural landmarks and iconography of her childhood city, and a lifelong belief that the table is where some of our most meaningful memories are made. Serving platters and dinner plates set against the backdrop of Independence Hall, cake stands featuring Benjamin Franklin, and a Liberty Bell rendered with Bridges' characteristic wit — each piece brings American history to life in a way that's celebratory and livable.

Inspired by the summer casual, gingham aesthetic that Bridges grew up with, color and pattern became central to the collection's development. The dinner plate and appetizer plate are intentionally different shades of green, a reflection of Bridges' design philosophy of mixing patterns, periods, colors, and personalities.

"I grew up in Philadelphia, where history is built into the streets and summers meant gathering with family, friends and neighbors of all different generations — that's the spirit behind every piece in this collection," says Sheila Bridges. "Making my designs accessible to everyone has always been the goal, and partnering with Walmart made that possible in a way that no other retailer could have. I'm thrilled by the quality we were able to achieve at this price point, and this partnership means that the kind of thoughtful, beautifully crafted design I've always stood for can now live in all homes, regardless of budget. Seeing that vision come to life in this way has been extremely exciting for me."

The collection includes Cake Stands, Oven Mitts, Placemats, Pitchers, Serving Trays & Platters, Plates, Tumblers, and Ice Buckets. Designed for picnics, backyard barbecues, porch dinners, and poolside parties, it celebrates 250 years of American tables, cities, and summers. Whether you're gathering in Houston, hosting in Detroit, setting the table in New York City, throwing a block party in Atlanta, or having people over in Philly, it was made for your table.

The collaboration represents a full-circle moment for Bridges, who has spent her career expanding access through meaningful and thoughtful design, from her Harlem Toile de Jouy coasters in the Metropolitan Museum Store and fine bone china collection at Wedgwood to pieces now available to every family shopping at Walmart.

"Bringing Sheila Bridges' distinctive perspective to this collection, which is exclusive to Walmart customers, reflects our ongoing commitment to offering stylish and coveted home products at incredible prices," said Joey Huerta, Vice President, Home Merchandising, Walmart U.S. "The Philadelphia Collection is everything we love about a great design collaboration—it makes the unique and collectible entertaining pieces that Sheila is known for, accessible to everyone."

The Philadelphia Collection is available online only at Walmart.com/sheilabridges beginning June 1, 2026.

ABOUT SHEILA BRIDGES

Sheila Bridges is a New York-based interior designer widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in American design. She is best known for Harlem Toile de Jouy, her iconic pattern that reimagined a French design tradition through the lens of Black American life.

SOURCE SHEILA BRIDGES