Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Mount Prospect, Ill.

The new Designer Shoe Warehouse will be stocked with a large assortment of brand name and designer shoes and accessories arranged in a convenient, self-service experience. For women, sneakers, athletic shoes, boots, and pumps line the aisles. For men, oxfords, boots, sneakers, and athletic shoes are available in many brands and styles. Customers can find an assortment of styles for kids, like sneakers, dress shoes, and boots from their favorite brands. The new Designer Shoe Warehouse location will carry an impressive assortment of men's, women's and kids' accessories like bags, scarves, jewelry, socks, and more.

Customers will enjoy the ease and convenience of shopping in an environment where associates are always ready to assist in finding more styles, sizes, and colors. For those who prefer to shop at home, customers can now order online from dsw.com and use in-store pick-up to get their shoes quickly. Customers can always access the full assortment digitally through dsw.com. No matter the shopping preference all customers are encouraged to join the DSW VIP program to earn certificates, early shopping access and more.

"We're excited to open a new shopping destination in the Mt. Prospect area," said DSW President Bill Jordan. "As DSW's footprint continues to grow, we're committed to deliver outstanding value across national and exclusive brands."

DSW will celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony the morning of the grand opening.

About DSW

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer offering a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. DSW operates more than 500 locations in 44 states and operates a robust ecommerce website at www.dsw.com, a mobile site at m.dsw.com and via mobile app. Founded in 1991, DSW is a division of Columbus, Ohio-based DSW Inc.

About DSW Inc.

DSW Inc. is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 1,000 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Shoe Company, and Shoe Warehouse banners and operates leased locations in the U.S through its Affiliated Business Group. DSW Inc. designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 doors worldwide. The Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business, and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand® and Max Studio®. In partnership with Authentic Brands Group, DSW Inc. also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, CC Corso Como®, Enzo Angiolini® and others. More information can be found at www.dswinc.com.

