DesignerCon Returns Next Month With All Star Programming Spanning Physical and Digital

Fan-Favorite Artists and Brands Return to the Anaheim Convention Center, Filling the Floor With Collectibles, Experiences, and Art Toys!

CONVENTION DATES

November 18 - 20, 2022

Anaheim Convention Center

http://www.designercon.com

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DesignerCon has amassed an undeniable community of loyal and enthusiastic followers. Over the last 17 years, they have been dedicated to the pursuit of and appreciation for art toys, eagerly celebrating the newest releases. This year, DesignerCon provides a plethora of new and exciting, supported by returning fan-favorites, for the ultimate collector experience.

DesignerCon 2022 featured artist PERSUE

9 unique collectible badges, designed by featured artist Persue , inspired by 80s and 90s retro video games





, inspired by 80s and 90s retro video games VIP Night, presented by eBay, select attendees will be a part of the night frenzy with special programming, including a highly sought after "DCON x eBay VIP Box" which will feature special merch only available to VIP holders, and an exclusive MEDICOM TOY release featuring artist King Saladeen 's first ever 100% [email protected] . With exclusive drops, first access to coveted collectibles, a VIP pin from Punk Drunkers (complementing their billboard and booklet cover), and a VIP shirt from Johnny Cupcakes just scratching the surface, it's sure to be a night to remember.





release featuring artist 's first ever 100% [email protected] With exclusive drops, first access to coveted collectibles, a VIP pin from Punk Drunkers (complementing their billboard and booklet cover), and a VIP shirt from Johnny Cupcakes just scratching the surface, it's sure to be a night to remember. Longtime partner, Japanese-based MEDICOM TOY returns to DesignerCon, their only US show, releasing rare and exciting figures from their vault including the 2022 DCON Artist Pack including pieces from Doktor A , The OBANOTH ( Hannah Webb ) , SHAG , Nina Palomba , and Bobby Hundreds . More releases abound including Greg Mike 's 1000%, not to mention, icon Shepard Fairey will be releasing his FIRST 400% and 100% [email protected] Set!





returns to DesignerCon, their only US show, releasing rare and exciting figures from their vault including the 2022 DCON Artist Pack including pieces from , , , , and . More releases abound including 's 1000%, not to mention, icon will be releasing his FIRST 400% and 100% [email protected] Set! MightyJaxx will debut the latest in vinyl collectible figures





will debut the latest in vinyl collectible figures Pop Mart , the lanyard sponsor and epic online shop, brings exclusive merchandise including blind boxes and large collectible figures, offered to VIP attendees first





, the lanyard sponsor and epic online shop, brings exclusive merchandise including blind boxes and large collectible figures, offered to VIP attendees first CAMO –Culture, Art, Music, Originals–will be debuting their signature 3D Icon Series of collectibles, featuring favorites from Jimmie Hendrix to Bob Marley .





–Culture, Art, Music, Originals–will be debuting their signature 3D Icon Series of collectibles, featuring favorites from to . DesignerCon is partnering with leading livestream shopping platform, NTWRK , to expand their audience. Not only will they have a booth, they will be streaming live from the floor, as the official streaming partner, offering exclusive drops before and during the festivities.





, to expand their audience. Not only will they have a booth, they will be streaming live from the floor, as the official streaming partner, offering exclusive drops before and during the festivities. The floor itself is set to be a whirlwind of fascinating interactive activities, from this year's long-awaited art show Out of Order to carnival games, and exotic cars with an artist's touch .





to carnival games, and exotic cars with an artist's touch VeVe is once again participating in the DCON mania, after selling out every one of the 2021 drops in mere seconds! As the perfect complement to DesignerCon, VeVe offers a unique method of collecting digitally, incorporating their signature NFTs into the culture of the show.





is once again participating in the DCON mania, after selling out every one of the 2021 drops in mere seconds! As the perfect complement to DesignerCon, VeVe offers a unique method of collecting digitally, incorporating their signature NFTs into the culture of the show. Taking it even further, the DCON team is launching Vincents –a series of phygital collectibles that bridge the gap between the physical and digital, merging the communities of collectors seamlessly. Bringing these directly to the consumers who have made DesignerCon such a success, the Vincents Blind Box will be dropping on November 18th , both online and at DesignerCon '22.





–a series of phygital collectibles that bridge the gap between the physical and digital, merging the communities of collectors seamlessly. Bringing these directly to the consumers who have made DesignerCon such a success, the Blind Box will be dropping on , both online and at DesignerCon '22. DCON debuts 3XP , a curated space dedicated to education and opportunity for those interested in web3.





, a curated space dedicated to education and opportunity for those interested in web3. In celebration of 20 years of Sony Pictures Animation, the studio returns to DesignerCon with a branded stage and programming schedule featuring exclusive, interactive presentations and panels, hosted by Mark Brickey from Adventures In Design.

About DesignerCon

Founded in 2005 by Ben Goretsky, DesignerCon brings together artists, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in the designer toy/ vinyl collectibles market and has grown to incorporate everything in the design world including apparel, plush, printing, sculpture, designer toys, and both fine and urban art. The steady growth DesignerCon has enjoyed correlates with its popularity in today's art nerd, geek culture; collectors and designer toy lovers alike wait through the night for new releases, pre-orders for new artist collaboration apparel are sold out within minutes, and artists use the convention as an opportunity to announce exclusive releases and collaborations. www.designercon.com

