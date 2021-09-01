DesignerCon Returns to Anaheim in Partnership with Popshop Live: Tickets on Sale for the Largest Art & Toy Convention in the US

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following 2020's convention made possible by innovative virtual programming, DesignerCon in partnership with Popshop Live is thrilled to be returning to an in-person model at the Anaheim Convention Center! After the great success of last year's virtual partnership, DesignerCon and Popshop Live have chosen to continue the relationship in real time, providing top notch, hybrid-programming for both in-person and continued online presence.

DesignerCon 2021

Tickets for this exciting return to a live show are on sale now, and fans are already buzzing about the event. From November 12th-14th attendees will once again be able to roam the halls of the largest art and toy convention in the United States, filled with highly anticipated limited drops. DesignerCon is known for their wide variety of pop culture collectibles, art, and exclusive experiences. In line with current trends DesignerCon is developing mind blowing NFT programming to include exclusive drops and funpacks. Superstar artist Greg Mike takes the helm as this year's featured artist, designing all 8 collectible badges for 2021. Not only that, but many fan favorites are back including the return of MEDICOM TOY from Japan with US exclusives only available at DesignerCon and so much more!

In order to host this incredible event in-person and bring the community back together in a safe and conscious way, founder Ben Goretsky and the DesignerCon team have been working closely with the Anaheim Convention Center. DesignerCon is updating their protocols as directed by the CDC including temperature checks at the door, mask requirements, sanitation stations, and proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter the halls.

"We are looking forward to bringing the community back together in-person with all your favorite vendors from around the world in the updated ACC facility with new health precautions in place for the attendees and the vendors," says Goretsky.

Many have spent the past year awaiting the return of live events, and DesignerCon in particular. With live events safely returning, fans are highly anticipating the fast-approaching return of DesignCon 2021 to the Anaheim Convention Center in just a couple months, and as such tickets are sure to go fast.

About DesignerCon

Founded in 2005 by Ben Goretsky, DesignerCon brings together artists, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in the designer toy/ vinyl collectibles market and has grown to incorporate everything in the design world including apparel, plush, printing, sculpture, designer toys, and both fine and urban art. The steady growth DesignerCon has enjoyed correlates with its popularity in today's art nerd, geek culture; collectors and designer toy lovers alike wait through the night for new releases, pre-orders for new artist collaboration apparel are sold out within minutes, and artists use the convention as an opportunity to announce exclusive releases and collaborations. www.designercon.com

About Popshop Live

Popshop Live is a livestreaming shopping app at the intersection of social, e-commerce and entertainment. Founded by Dan Dan Li, Popshop Live's mission is to empower millions of sellers to become million dollar businesses. Sellers are equipped with the tools needed to tell their stories and build a dedicated customer base, while providing an engaging and entertaining shopping experience. Unlike other platforms, Popshop Live curates exciting and interactive shows that engage shoppers, creating a true community and generating sales. Popshop Live backers include Benchmark, Floodgate, Abstract Ventures, SV Angel, and TQ Ventures. For more information, visit www.popshop.live.

