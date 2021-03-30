DesignerInc Commences Spring MKT Exhibition With Launch of Relationships byDesign.™ Web Series & Spring MKT Communication Week Events

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DesignerInc MKT is a biannual Market event showcasing the industry's leading manufacturers to DesignerInc's growing audience of interior designers. Spring MKT commences April 1st and runs through June 30th. Each month of MKT, DesignerInc hosts a virtual Communication Week where we open up the floor to our manufacturers who will be sharing their experiences and new introductions with a special eye toward artisanal craftsmanship, production processes and the inspiration behind their collections. We often feature special, back-of-house facility tours and other unique experiences to recharge your inspiration battery!

Please join your community during the week of April 26th – 30th for a series of lively discussions with leading and unique, niche manufacturers. Our April lineup features interviews and showcases of new introductions with leadership from Summer Classics & GABBY, Hooker Furnishings, Material Bank, Wildwood Home, Chelsea House and A.R.T Furniture!

Register today to save your spot: https://bydesign.designerinc.com/spring2021-communications-week/

Launching concurrent with the Spring MKT Exhibition is Relationships byDesign.™ our dynamic new web series. Today, the industry requires efficiency in order to thrive. Each episode of this engaging series features designers working across the trade ecosystem to complete projects large and small, leveraging DesignerInc's dynamic tech platform and Concierge Team to source fine furnishings from today's top trade vendors. Host Ricardo Reyes travels across the Northeastern US to meet with designers and get an exclusive look at their work process and project reveals.

"Each episode features projects by three exceptionally talented designers," said Marisa Terrizzi, CSO of DesignerInc. "We will take you on a journey from concept to reveal - experiencing Debra Geller's creation of a gorgeous Hampton's retreat, Lisa Davenport's fabulous design of the Urban Lodge Brewing Company and Tina Anastasia's pristine vision for a sophisticated Southport home."

"This series truly exemplifies the power of technology to get the job done on time and on budget," said Heather Gillette, CEO of DesignerInc. "We like to think of ourselves as a liferaft for the busy designer while large firms leverage our technology stack to source efficiently across the manufacturer landscape. And we work closely with our close-knit community of designers."

The Series debuts on April 5th. Catch it on byDesign.™ Magazine, IGTV, YouTube and partner channels.

Designers and vendors currently not partnered with DesignerInc are encouraged to register and experience DesignerInc for themselves by visiting www.designerinc.com .

