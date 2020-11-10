DesignerInc Technology Platform and Marketplace For The Interior Design Trade Launches Gilded Circle Event Series With Chad Stark of STARK

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Gilded Circle community of designers and manufacturers have already begun to take advantage of the DesignerInc technology suite to supercharge productivity in our increasingly tech-centered industry.

Our Fall Communication Weeks brought our Gilded Circle designers invites to interviews, showroom tours and production tours with vendor partners Hellman-Chang, Currey & Co, Theodore Alexander, The Rug Company and others.

To bring us into the holidays on a high note, DesignerInc cordially invites all Gilded Circle trade-members to join hostess Céline Derreumaux for an hour with Chad Stark on Monday, November 16th at 2pm Eastern time.

Stark has built its decades-old legacy on quality, innovation, and design, creating custom rugs and carpets for homes all over the world. Third-generation owners and cousins Chad Stark and Ashley Stark Kenner continue to preserve the company's mission of creating beautiful spaces—and with the creation of Stark Studio Rugs, they bring the company's quality and innovative design to a wider audience. Chad Stark joins DesignerInc for a special interview with Céline Derreumaux where they will chat about family legacy, product innovation and a top off the hour with a special showroom tour, featuring new introductions.

About The Gilded Circle

DesignerInc's Gilded Circle™ is a tech-infused loyalty program created for the new era of design.

Highlights of the program include Style Stars™ (designers currently earn $25 for every $1K spent on DesignerInc products), ShopTalk, Tech Tools, VIP Previews and our five-star Concierge Service

