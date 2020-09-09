DesignerInc Technology Platform and Marketplace For The Interior Design Trade Launches Gilded Circle Loyalty Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DesignerInc is thrilled to announce the launch of the Gilded Circle™ - a tech-infused loyalty program created for the new era of design.

Highlights of the program include:

Style Stars. All designers shopping on DesignerInc earn Style Stars™ with every purchase, accruing $25 in Style Stars for every $1000 spent on DesignerInc products. Style Stars are redeemable for credit on future purchases by applying credits at checkout!





in Style Stars for every spent on DesignerInc products. Style Stars are redeemable for credit on future purchases by applying credits at checkout! ShopTalk. Designers and Manufacturers can now elevate their communications in a refreshing, sourcing-focused format via ShopTalk™, a professional networking platform within DesignerInc! The first-of-it's kind platform allows designers and manufacturers to directly connect with each other. Designers share reveals, announcements and projects, tagging products in the posts while Manufacturers share promotions, events and new introductions, tagging products from their collections. ShopTalk will also feature double Style Star promos, including special incentives for new vendor partners.





Tech Tools. Our dynamic technology suite makes everyone's life easier! Highlights include AI image search, augmented reality options, virtual showrooms, and QR technology all wrapped up in an end-to-end tech platform for the trade, creating a seamless, integrated experience for our Gilded Circle members.





Concierge Service. The DesignerInc Concierge is here to support designers and help them fulfill their mission. Our team works alongside the design teams to ensure an ideal experience from start to finish!





VIP Previews. See it on DesignerInc first! Online access to special and collection launches and new introductions, co-hosted by our magazine - byDesign.™





Gilded Circle Cards. Technology-enabled Gilded Circle cards are issued to all new DesignerInc clients.

The Gilded Circle community of designers and manufacturers have already begun to take advantage of the DesignerInc technology suite to supercharge productivity in our increasingly tech-centered industry.

Designers and vendors not currently partnered with DesignerInc are encouraged to register and experience DesignerInc for themselves by visiting www.designerinc.com .

For more information or images, you can reach the DesignerInc team any time via [email protected] .

SOURCE DesignerInc

Related Links

https://www.designerinc.com

