Designers Resource Collection and Kenneth McDonald Designs Reveal Costa Mesa Showroom Expansion

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With a full renovation and expansion now complete, Designers Resource Collection, Kenneth McDonald Designs and The Studio at DRC now span 50,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor showroom space. Designed to meet the modern day needs of members of the trade, the united showrooms all flow seamlessly underneath one roof in Buildings D & E of Stonemill Design Center. Offering collaborative work space for designers and their clients among an unparalleled and complete selection of furniture, accessories and wallcoverings, the tenured staff pride themselves on knowing clients by name and strive to meet and exceed expectations. Experience is paramount in today's world, which is why the boldly enhanced showrooms were designed with the members of the trade in mind, to ensure each visit they have to the showroom is inspiring, productive and in a league of its own. Serving the latest wave of consumer shopping trends, all items on the showroom floors are available for immediate purchase right off the floor.
Truly forming their own design center, Designers Resource Collection is the largest multi-line trade showroom in Southern California, while Kenneth McDonald Designs is the largest standalone fabric and wallcovering showroom of its kind, open exclusively to the trade, in the Southern California market.
"Our expansion celebration is truly in honor of our loyal and devoted clientele who have supported us throughout the years. We feel privileged to work alongside and collaborate with the best vendors and premier members of the trade who value selection, quality and first class service." –Warren De Young and Pamela Kellogg, Principals, Kenneth McDonald Designs and DRC Costa Mesa
"Now under the same roof as Designers Resource Collection and Kenneth McDonald Designs, Co-Principal Pamela Kellogg and myself are pleased for The Studio at DRC to offer an elevated experience to our devoted clientele who can now shop, create and collaborate in the combined showrooms that flow seamlessly from one to the next." –Natasha Minasian, Co-Principal, The Studio at DRC
Showrooms: 2915 Redhill Ave., Buildings D & E, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
DRCShowroom.com | TheStudioatDRC.com | KMDShowroom.com
