Truly forming their own design center, Designers Resource Collection is the largest multi-line trade showroom in Southern California, while Kenneth McDonald Designs is the largest standalone fabric and wallcovering showroom of its kind, open exclusively to the trade, in the Southern California market.

"Our expansion celebration is truly in honor of our loyal and devoted clientele who have supported us throughout the years. We feel privileged to work alongside and collaborate with the best vendors and premier members of the trade who value selection, quality and first class service." –Warren De Young and Pamela Kellogg, Principals, Kenneth McDonald Designs and DRC Costa Mesa

"Now under the same roof as Designers Resource Collection and Kenneth McDonald Designs, Co-Principal Pamela Kellogg and myself are pleased for The Studio at DRC to offer an elevated experience to our devoted clientele who can now shop, create and collaborate in the combined showrooms that flow seamlessly from one to the next." –Natasha Minasian, Co-Principal, The Studio at DRC

Learn More:

Showrooms: 2915 Redhill Ave., Buildings D & E, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

DRCShowroom.com | TheStudioatDRC.com | KMDShowroom.com

CONTACT: Sterling Public Relations, 949-200-6566, concierge@sterlingpublicrelations.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/designers-resource-collection-and-kenneth-mcdonald-designs-reveal-costa-mesa-showroom-expansion-300649851.html

SOURCE Designers Resource Collection

Related Links

http://DRCShowroom.com

