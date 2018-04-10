Designhill's AI-powered Logo Maker is Changing the Way Brands are Created

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664785/designhill_Logo.jpg )



This revolutionary AI-based Logo Maker uses machine learning to craft amazing logo designs and has an incredibly user-friendly interface that allows users to generate tailor-made logos within minutes. This AI-powered tool has redefined the way startups, small businesses, and entrepreneurs approach their branding needs.

Varun Aggarwal, co-founder of Designhill, says, "A lot of research has gone into understanding the various elements such as fonts, icons, color palettes; more than million color combinations have already been created by our AI-based tool till date. In fact, the more people use the tool, the smarter it gets in understanding the likes and preferences of the users therefore the result just keep getting better." He further added, "Our tool boasts probably the largest database of premium fonts, icons and other graphic selections as compared to any other logo maker tool in the industry."

By leveraging AI, Designhill gives its customers an experience similar to that of working with a real graphic designer but one that produces results that are both faster and cheaper, considering the pricing starts at only $20. The tool acts like a creative partner that helps companies establish a strong visual representation of their brand.

"Besides giving a personalised graphic design experience to the users, the intent behind developing this innovative tool was to give a quality and affordable solution to business owners, especially new businesses who have a limited budget for their graphic design needs," says Rahul Aggarwal, Co-founder, Designhill. "We are really overwhelmed with the response generated by our AI powered logo maker as thousands of business owners have already used it within the first 30 days to create a professional logo for their business." added, Rahul Aggarwal.

