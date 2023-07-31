Designing for the Future of Work: GHR Healthcare Tampa Office Redesigned for Optimal Collaboration and Productivity

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GHR Healthcare (GHR), a leading provider of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions, is excited to announce the expansion and remodel of its RevCycle Division's office space in Tampa. This represents the company's ongoing growth and commitment to enhancing client services in the healthcare industry.

The redesigned office fosters collaboration and innovation among GHR Healthcare's recruiting team of revenue cycle management experts with collaborative spaces, an updated coffee bar, and an abundance of live plants, creating a welcoming and refreshing atmosphere.

"Our move to this new office space represents an exciting chapter in our journey as a company," stated Barry Matthews, VP of the Revenue Cycle Management Division at GHR Healthcare. "The increased capacity of this facility allows us to optimize our operational efficiency, accommodate our expanding team, and drive forward the work we're doing for healthcare service providers and healthcare professionals alike. I'm thrilled that our team can now come together in an open, bright, and welcoming environment."

The office has been thoughtfully designed to promote collaboration, creativity, and innovation among GHR Healthcare's dedicated team of revenue cycle management experts. Equipped with the latest technology and modern amenities, the new space is poised to foster an environment that nurtures forward-thinking solutions and empowers our team to thrive in delivering exceptional results.

As GHR Healthcare forges ahead with its commitment to powering positive outcomes in the health services industry, the move to this new office space aligns perfectly with the company's long-term vision. By leveraging the dynamic business landscape in Tampa, we are confident that this strategic location will facilitate stronger connections with both existing and potential clients while supporting our goal of driving greater value and revenue improvement for healthcare providers nationwide.

About GHR Healthcare

Founded in 1993, GHR Healthcare offers comprehensive staffing and workforce solutions to the healthcare service provider industry. They serve professionals, healthcare systems, school districts, and community-based organizations nationwide. They offer a range of solutions to address staffing needs including contingent, per diem, travel, direct hire, and interim staffing, as well as consulting service, technology solutions, and their increasingly popular MSP Program.

