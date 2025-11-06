Designing Inclusive Spaces: Nova Polymers' ADA Wayfinding Webinar Empowers Architects to Support the Visually Impaired

BRYAN, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Polymers Inc., located in Bryan, OH, is reinforcing its commitment to the sign industry by offering an ongoing essential educational resources focused on ADA wayfinding signage. Recognizing that a lack of understanding of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) codes for room identification and wayfinding signage can result in significant financial penalties, Nova Polymers is dedicated to providing the knowledge and tools necessary to ensure compliance and promote inclusivity.

ADA Wayfinding Signage

Architects and designers focused on the public building sector are encouraged to enhance their understanding of ADA standards for room identification signs. Register today at [ https://novapolymers.com/ada-webinar-series-for-architects/ ] to secure your spot and gain invaluable insights into ADA compliance.

Tim Lloyd, Director of Nova Polymers, continues his successful ADA Webinar series, presenting "The ADA—2010 Standard For Room Identification Signs" Continuing Education System (CES) Course. This course is accredited by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the International Design Continuing Education Council (IDCEC), and participants are eligible for 1 Health Safety and Welfare Learning Unit/CEU. The webinar thoroughly explores the ADA and its specific requirements for Room Identification and Wayfinding Signage.

"The State of California requires that all ADA signs meet both federal and their Title 24 Building Codes," Nova Polymers, Inc.'s Director of Business, Tim Lloyd, states. "Nova Polymers provides the ADA sign community with confidence by ensuring their ADA sign design specifications are fabricated to 100% compliance with all federal and State specifications through the Nova Polymers sign fabrication system."

Attendees can anticipate gaining knowledge in the following areas:

An overview of the ADA and its purpose.

Understanding how ADA codes apply to signage.

Insights into state and federal ADA regulations, including a brief overview of California's accessibility codes.

A discussion on photopolymer materials and their application in creating accessible signage.

By not knowing the American Disabilities Act codes for room identification and wayfinding signage, it could cost you or your client thousands of dollars in fines. Nova Polymers offers comprehensive ADA signage training and support, including a deep understanding of braille specifications, and photopolymer sign workflow solutions to help provide guidance in creating impactful and accessible signage to code.

The company's mission is to transform the way sign architects and fabricators express themselves while promoting accessibility for everyone. As a manufacturer of equipment and materials for creating ADA-compliant photopolymer signage, Nova Polymers takes pride in fostering creativity and inclusivity for all throughout the United States and Canada.

Nova Polymers is privileged to support the blind community and the visually impaired by helping you create ADA compliant signs that help them navigate the world independently. We believe that everyone, regardless of ability, deserves equal access to information and expression. That's why we've dedicated ourselves to crafting the perfect durable platform for sign fabricators producing ADA compliant braille signs, empowering the visually impaired to navigate the world with confidence.

