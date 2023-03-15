Designing Spaces of Hope: Liam's Story, Surprises Family of Special Needs Child

LAKE WORTH, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designing Spaces brings hope and help to a Lake Worth Child who suffers from Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome on Designing Spaces of Hope: Liam's Story. This special airs on May 12 and May 18, at 7:30 a.m. on Lifetime.

Liam Cruz was born with this rare genetic disorder, also known as MTC8 Deficiency, which is a brain development disorder that causes severe intellectual disability and movement issues. There are only 300 cases worldwide with only 3 to 4 cases in the United States, affecting all male patients, including Liam. His mother, Nicole Bolufé cares for him every day, always aware that he is prone to seizures, respiratory and cardiac failure. He is fed through a port in his stomach.

Designing Spaces of Hope, in partnership with major national and local brands, as well as volunteers, have come together to assist Nicole and Liam by donating items such as: a new water heater by GE Appliances, ramps for easy entry into the home by Harmer Inc. and a new P-Pod stroller by Medical Depot. FXI, Inc has donated a new mattress, We Sell Mats has given the family garage mats, Thermacell Repellents has donated a LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System and Clinics Can Help has provided the family with a wheelchair accessible van.

"I'm so thankful to Designing Spaces for gifting us items that will make life easier in the home and outside the home, for not only myself, but for Liam," says Bolufé.

