Designing Spaces Teams Up with The UPS Foundation and Be Strong to Support Wellspring Living

Wellspring is an Atlanta based non-profit building solutions for human trafficking survivors through therapy, housing, and educational resources.

ATLANTA, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designing Spaces, the beloved home improvement show on Lifetime Television produced by BrandStar, is proud to announce its collaboration with The UPS Foundation to complete a renovation of Wellspring Living's facilities and in partnership with Be Strong, a trusted resource for viewers and communities to get help in crisis. This partnership is part of The UPS Foundation's pledge of $1 million to support Wellspring Living's Welcome Home campaign, which aims to provide mental and physical support for human trafficking survivors.

"UPS's partnership with Wellspring Living is one of many ways UPS collaborates in our hometown and beyond to make a tangible difference for survivors. We are committed to using the strength of our global workforce and our resources as a global logistics provider to combat human trafficking and create safer communities," said Nikki Clifton, President of Social Impact and The UPS Foundation."

Emerging out of larger episode from the talk show, The Balancing Act, (UPS – Delivering Hope) this special episode of Designing Spaces shines a light on the dark world of trafficking but also showcases how helping organizations like Wellspring Living can forever impact survivors of this terrible crime.

With a symbiotic mission to save and improve the lives of trauma affected youth non-profit partner Be Strong joined Designing Spaces and The UPS Foundation to complete this project.

Be Strong uses a peer-to-peer approach to strengthen mental, emotional, and relational health, build resilience, and prevent bullying. They carry out their goals through hosting educational events, recruiting and training students, mental health skill building, and through their own free app that allows users to anonymously access resources for the specific help they may need. Be Strong was a natural partner for The Balancing Act and Designing Spaces as they could work alongside the shows to make connections and provide support.

"We designed the Be Strong App to support everyday people with the access and resources to intervene for basic, immediate and long-term help, we are honored to come alongside these partners to help save & improve more lives," said Ashleigh Cromer, CEO of Be Strong.

In this episode:

The UPS Foundation volunteers assisted with painting, gardening, and installing floors at the Wellspring Living facility. They discuss their volunteerism and support for Wellspring Living and human trafficking awareness.

Mohawk Flooring upgraded Wellspring Living by providing SolidTech luxury vinyl for the flooring.

Massey Ferguson upgraded Wellspring Living's garden and outdoor spaces through the donation of new garden beds, fences and the use of a Massey Ferguson GC1700 Series tractor to offer an improved area for hope and healing.

Justice Federal Credit Union discusses how financial empowerment can set survivors on the right financial path as they continue to heal.

"Massey Ferguson is proud to support Wellspring Living and the survivors in our local community," said Corina Ardelean, Director of Brand Governance with AGCO. "Through updates to the community garden, we hope to empower these brave women and give them a renewed space to utilize agriculture to help continue their healing and recovery journey."

"As we shine a light on the harsh reality of human trafficking, our mission is to raise awareness about available resources and provide support to those tirelessly working to restore hope to survivors," said Nicole Oropesa, President of BrandStar Entertainment. "We commend Wellspring Living, UPS Foundation, Be Strong, and our other partners for their unwavering commitment to personal safety, mental health, and overall wellbeing. Together, we stand united in our fight against human trafficking."

To further support the cause, Designing Spaces encourages everyone to take action:

Call the hotline number 1-888-373-7888 to report human trafficking.

Learn about the red flags of human trafficking.

Dive deeper into how UPS is driving the fight against human trafficking.

"At Wellspring Living, we focus on the housing, healing, and educational resources that women and children need to rediscover their lives and build a brighter future. Partners like UPS and their generous team remind us that we never do our work alone," said Christian Murphy, CEO of Wellspring Living. "We are grateful for the many ways they help make opportunities like these possible."

Designing Spaces is honored to play a part in this important initiative and looks forward to transforming lives alongside The UPS Foundation, Be Strong and Wellspring Living. Tune in to this special of Designing Spaces airing on Lifetime Television on April 19th and April 25th at 7:30 AM ET/PT.

About Designing Spaces:

Designing Spaces is a trusted home improvement show on Lifetime that inspires viewers to make positive changes in their homes and lives. With a focus on real people and real solutions, Designing Spaces offers practical advice, creative ideas, and expert insights to help viewers achieve their home improvement goals. For more information, visit https://www.designingspaces.tv

About Be Strong:

Be Strong is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening mental, emotional and relational health. It's innovative student-led approach trains, equips and mobilizes students in local communities. As of early March 2024, Be Strong has 4,300 student leaders in all 50 states. These student leaders recruit and train peer groups with monthly volunteerism and intervention training.

Additional information on Be Strong events and initiatives is available at www.bestrong.org Be Strong is a 501(c)3 and all donations are 100% tax-deductible.

