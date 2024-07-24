Designium and Snap Japan Unveil Captivating Collection of Japanese-Inspired Lenses

TOKYO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designium, a leading creative agency specializing in innovative AR lens design, recently collaborated with Snap Japan to introduce a captivating array of lenses tailored specifically for the Japanese market. Esteemed for their unique lens creations, Designium was thrilled to embark on this partnership and bring their imaginative vision to the forefront of the Japanese Snapchat experience.

The Snapchat Designium page served as the perfect canvas for Designium to showcase their artistic prowess and creativity. With a wide range of lenses that cater to diverse preferences, Designium engaged users with their intricate designs and engaging animations, captivating audiences and setting a new standard for lens creation.

Transform your photos into timeless treasures with our vintage-inspired Retro Memory I & II Snapchat lens. Add a touch of nostalgia to your snapshots, giving them a classic, retro feel that stands out in today's modern world. Capture new memories that exude an old-world charm, making every moment feel like a vintage masterpiece. Whether you're sharing with friends or creating keepsakes for yourself, this lens will elevate your photos to a whole new level of sophistication. Embrace the allure of the past while creating new memories with a unique vintage twist.

With our Space Cat lens, you get to embark on an intergalactic adventure that lets you pose with feline companions in outer space. Transport yourself the stars, and frolic among the kitties as you capture lofty moments that are truly out of this world. Whether you're exploring the galaxy with your furry friend or simply floating among the stars, this lens brings a whole new level of purrfection to your photos.

Keeping the momentum going, Designium crafted our Kira Kira eye lens that transforms your eyes into captivating works of art. Let your eyes sparkle and shimmer like radiant jewels, adding a magical twinkle to your every glance. Step into a world where your gaze glitters with enchanting allure, drawing all eyes to your captivating beauty.

Rounding out the collection are two fun lenses that are sure to make you laugh. First, delve into a world where whimsy meets reality with this charming With Yourself Snapchat lens that places a miniature version of yourself right on your shoulder. Watch in delight as your tiny doppelgänger perches gracefully, adding a touch of playful whimsy to your selfies. Or feeling a little overwhelmed? Well shrink the problem, or at least your head with our Too Small Face Lens. A tiny head may not solve your problems but it will almost certainly make you laugh.

Throughout this collaboration with Snap Japan, Designium demonstrated their commitment to pushing the boundaries of lens design and delivering captivating experiences that resonate with global audiences. By infusing each lens with creativity, cultural relevance, and interactive elements, Designium succeeded in creating a collection of lenses that not only entertained users but also enriched their Snapchat experience.

As Designium continues to pioneer the world of lens creation, their partnership with Snap Japan stands as a testament to their dedication to innovation, creativity, and excellence in design. With a portfolio of engaging lenses that captivate and inspire, Designium is also at the forefront of lens design that utilizes Generative AI, setting the stage for future collaborations and groundbreaking creations in the world of augmented reality (AR).

Designium Inc. is an innovative Japanese company that embraces technology and innovation to create cutting-edge experiences. Specializing in AR, Generative AI, and XR development, Designium excels at integrating AR with visual positioning systems (VPS). They have been trailblazers in utilizing a range of VPS services for research and development, pushing the limits of XR innovation. Since 2023, Designium has adopted Generative AI technology to elevate their projects, earning recognition for their exceptional AR initiatives, including the prestigious Niantic Lightship Challenge. To learn more, visit Designium's Snapchat Lens page at https://www.snapchat.com/add/designium_jp.

