Designium Announces New Apple Vision Pro Prototype Developments

TOKYO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designium, an industry-leading XR development studio, proudly announces the groundbreaking results of its Apple Vision Pro research and development. This milestone marks a significant leap forward in the realm of augmented reality (AR) experiences, redefining the boundaries between technology and creativity.

At the heart of Designium's latest innovations lies a fusion of advanced technology and imaginative storytelling, aimed at revolutionizing the way users engage with AR. Seamlessly integrating real-world elements with digital enhancements, Designium delivers immersive virtual environment experiences that captivate and entertain audiences of all ages.

Advances in Mini Game Technology & Toys

Designium's recent standout creations include five different mini games, including:

Pet Feeding

Playing Fetch

AR Checkers

Volleyball

Ninja Game

The interactive Pet Feeding game brings a touch of whimsy to the AR landscape. Users can witness soot sprites autonomously roam through the scene, their AI-driven behavior adding a layer of realism to the virtual world. With just a double-click, users can dispense candy feedings, prompting the pets to search for their sweet treats.

Designium's Playing Fetch is a XR demo featuring a virtual dog, showcasing the seamless integration of Apple Vision Pro. This game allows users to engage in interactive activities like throwing a ball for a virtual dog, programmed to mirror real-life recognition and behavior. Leveraging hand input interactions, players can control the ball's trajectory with intuitive gestures, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

Designium has introduced similar immersive augmented reality gaming experiences as well: AR Checkers, Volleyball, Ninja Game. Each offers unique gameplay mechanics tailored to the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro. The Magic Wand Toy, combined with Bluetooth technology, invites users to unleash their creativity through gesture-based magic spells; users can cast magic through in-device machine learning gesture detection.

Virtual Tools, Travel & Avatar Creation

This AR development company's foray into digital heritage preservation is exemplified by the Tokyo Time Machine, a groundbreaking immersive augmented reality project that reconstructs a Nezu, Tokyo, historical site in vivid detail, bridging the gap between past and present.

Included in Designium's lineup of innovations is a trio of tools: AI Cooking Assistant, Maps, Music Visualizer. The AI Cooking Assistant, a revolutionary tool that leverages Apple Vision Pro to enhance culinary experiences. Users can receive hands-free assistance in the kitchen, streamlining meal preparation and making cooking a more interactive and enjoyable endeavor.

Users can also experience the future of navigation with Apple Vision Pro and the Maps tool. This virtual environment enables Google 3D map tile exploring like never before. Witness the seamless operation of 3D maps, bringing a new dimension to your spatial awareness and travel planning. Users can also dive into a world where audio, video, and visual effects converge harmoniously on Apple Vision Pro. Immerse yourself in captivating synchronization with the Music Visualizer tool, enhanced by the innovative sound detection function that adapts even while on the move.

Designium's prototype development for Apple Vision Pro significantly enhances user input and interaction design, and introduces new dimensions to avatar control and representation. The integration of Sony Mocopi Motion Capture is pivotal in this development, as it enables the precise sensing of user behavior and translates it accurately into the virtual realm, ensuring that the avatar mirrors the user's actions. This capability allows users to interact with and control their avatars—whether custom 2D characters, 3D models or Ready Player Me avatars—in more intuitive and immersive ways, offering a seamless blend of real-world movements and virtual responses on Apple Vision Pro.

For more information on Designium's groundbreaking advancements in AR technology, visit www.designium.jp/xr.

About Designium:

Designium is an award-winning XR prototype development studio merging technology and creativity to create new experiences. Learn more about them at www.designium.jp/xr.

