Designium Inc. Becomes an Official Partner of 8th Wall

TOKYO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designium Inc., a company dedicated to AR and XR development, was officially recognized as a partner of 8th Wall in March of 2024, following its previous partnership with Niantic 's "Lightship ARDK". This partnership enables comprehensive support for the planning and development of WebAR applications, facilitating the creation of XR content across borders to support our client's businesses. With this partnership, Designium is well-equipped to support businesses in harnessing the power of AR and XR to elevate their customer experiences and drive their success.

Designium Inc. 8th Wall

8th Wall is a cutting-edge company that is leading the way in web-based augmented reality (AR). They have developed a powerful platform that enables developers, businesses, and agencies to effortlessly create AR experiences on multiple devices, without the need for users to download a separate app. What sets 8th Wall apart is its use of web-based AR technology, which allows for the creation and deployment of AR experiences directly within a web browser. This means that users can access these experiences instantly and without any additional steps, making it a seamless and user-friendly process. By utilizing web-based AR, 8th Wall eliminates the need for users to download and install a specific app, as well as reducing the development time for creating AR experiences. This not only makes it easier for businesses and developers to create AR content but also enhances user engagement as there are no barriers to accessing the experience. In addition, 8th Wall's platform supports a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers. This means that AR experiences can be easily accessed and enjoyed by a larger audience, without the limitations of specific hardware or software.

The 8th Wall WebAR development platform has been used to create over 60,000 web apps worldwide, including those for thousands of top brands. It's compatible with over 5 billion iOS and Android smartphones, as well as other devices, including computers and AR/VR headsets.

Overall, 8th Wall's pioneering work in web-based AR is revolutionizing the way we interact with digital content and blurring the lines between the physical and digital worlds. With their platform, businesses and developers can easily tap into the endless possibilities of AR and create engaging and immersive experiences for their users.

Designium Inc. is honored to be recognized as a partner of 8th Wall. This partnership signifies a significant step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive support for the planning and development of WebAR applications. With 8th Wall's innovative platform, we can facilitate the creation of XR content across borders, empowering our client's businesses with cutting-edge AR experiences. We are confident that this partnership will greatly benefit our clients, as we can now provide them with even more advanced and immersive AR solutions. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of AR development and deliver exceptional experiences to clients and users worldwide. We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership brings, and we can't wait to see where this journey will take us.

Learn more at https://www.designium.jp/xr .

About Designium Inc.

Designium Inc. is a company dedicated to creating new experiences through technology and innovation. They specialize in augmented reality (AR) and XR development, with a keen focus on combining AR with visual positioning systems (VPS) They have been at the forefront of utilizing various VPS services for R&D and XR creations. Since 2023, Designium has been actively leveraging Generative AI technology. As a certified development partner of Niantic Inc., we have received awards for numerous AR projects, including the Niantic Lightship Challenge. Check out their demo reel video to learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUa985cy58Q

Contact Information

Name: Yu Hata

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: tel:+819060153830

SOURCE Designium Inc.