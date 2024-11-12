DESIGNME EXPANDS U.S. PRESENCE WITH NEW NORDSTROM PARTNERSHIP, MAKING SALON QUALITY HAIR CARE EVEN MORE ACCESSIBLE

Leading Canadian Hair Care Brand Announces Major U.S. Retail Milestone

MONTREAL, QC, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DESIGNME, the professional, vegan Canadian hair care brand born in salons, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the U.S. market through a new retail partnership with Nordstrom. As of today, DESIGNME's high-performance, cruelty-free, and vegan products will be available online at Nordstrom.com, with select products set to hit Nordstrom stores in early 2025.

The brand debuts at Nordstrom with a curated lineup of 45 products and gift sets designed to style, care for, and treat hair across all types and needs. (CNW Group/DESIGNME)

The brand debuts at Nordstrom with a curated lineup of 45 products and gift sets designed to style, care for, and treat hair across all types and needs. The assortment will feature bestsellers from each collection:

PUFF.ME – Volume & Texture

GLOSS.ME – Hydration & Shine

BOUNCE.ME – Curl & Definition

QUICKIE.ME – Fast Refresh & Dry Shampoo

FAB.ME – Strengthen & Repair

HOLD.ME – Hold & Control

"This partnership with Nordstrom marks a pivotal moment for DESIGNME as we continue to grow our presence in the U.S. market," said Safir Shnayderman, CEO and Co-Founder at DESIGNME. "It's an incredible opportunity to introduce our products to new customers, empowering them to achieve their best hair yet."

Since its launch in 2016, DESIGNME has remained dedicated to supporting stylists, salon owners, and professionals at every stage of its journey. Today, over 100,000 stylists across North America trust the brand's products, which are available through more than 20,000 salons across the U.S. and Canada. As DESIGNME expands its reach, its commitment to these professional roots remains at the heart of its mission.

"Nordstrom shares our dedication to quality, innovation, and inclusivity," said Cynthia Desrochers, Marketing Director at DESIGNME. "We look forward to building meaningful connections with Nordstrom's customers while continuing to deepen our relationships with the stylist community."

This milestone reinforces DESIGNME's omni-channel strategy, expanding its professional salon partnerships alongside a thriving direct-to-consumer platform. In addition to Nordstrom, DESIGNME products are accessible through Amazon, SalonCentric, and a network of independent distributors across North America, allowing the brand to sustain strong growth in both professional and consumer markets.

In 2023, DESIGNME proudly welcomed renowned stylist Philip Wolff as Guest Creative Director. With over 25 years of experience working with celebrities and leading educational tours, Philip's expertise strengthens the brand's mission to empower stylists and consumers through innovative products and dynamic education.

Shoppers can explore DESIGNME's product lineup online today at Nordstrom.com.

ABOUT DESIGNME

Founded in 2016, DESIGNME is a proudly Canadian brand driven by creativity, performance, and authenticity. Born from the seat of a stylist, DESIGNME crafts high-performance, cruelty-free, and vegan products made from natural ingredients, delivering innovation without compromise and ensuring a diverse and inclusive beauty experience for all.

SOURCE DESIGNME