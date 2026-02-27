MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - DESIGNME, the professional, vegan Canadian haircare brand, unveils Rooting for All Women, a limited-edition campaign honoring women, their evolution, and the power of transformation at every stage of life.

From artists behind the stylist chair to creators, salon owners, and consumers, women help bring DESIGNME to life every day. Rooting for All Women builds on the brand's long-standing commitment to confidence, creativity, and self-expression — values that have been at the heart of DESIGNME since its inception in 2016.

DESIGNME Launches Rooting for All Women, a Campaign Celebrating Transformation, Strength, and Collective Impact (CNW Group/DESIGNME)

"Rooting for All Women is about honoring the many transformations women experience — personally, professionally, and creatively," said Cynthia Desrochers, VP Global Marketing and Digital at DESIGNME. "It's a celebration of resilience and reinvention, while also creating meaningful impact for women who need support most."

Inspired by the idea of metamorphosis, the campaign reflects moments of growth, renewal, and empowerment, mirroring the transformations women navigate throughout their lives.

Giving Back

As part of the initiative, DESIGNME will donate a portion of proceeds from the limited-edition collection, up to a maximum total donation of $10,000, to women's support organizations in North America. The brand will also continue its commitment beyond the campaign, with additional initiatives planned throughout the year in support of charities.

A portion of the U.S. proceeds will support Rosie's Place in Boston, an organization dedicated to providing safety, resources, and opportunity to women in vulnerable situations.

"We are grateful to DESIGNME for their generous partnership, which supports our work to provide sanctuary, support, and opportunity to every woman who needs us, for as long as she needs us," added Leemarie Mosca, President & CEO of Rosie's Place.

Limited-Edition Products

Available throughout March, the Rooting for All Women campaign is brought to life through the release of a limited-edition collection featuring two DESIGNME favorites, reimagined in a special packaging; PUFF.ME dry texture spray, BOUNCE.ME curl mousse, and a limited edition hair clip created by the brand.

Rooting for All Women is more than a campaign; it's a reminder that when women are supported, they flourish.

ABOUT DESIGNME

Founded in 2016, DESIGNME is a proudly Canadian, professional haircare brand driven by creativity, performance, and authenticity. Born from the seat of a stylist, DESIGNME creates high-performance, cruelty-free, and vegan products crafted from natural ingredients, delivering innovation without compromise while fostering a diverse and inclusive beauty experience for all.

ABOUT ROSIE'S PLACE

Rosie's Place was founded in 1974 as the first women's shelter in the United States. More than fifty years later, Rosie's Place not only provides meals and shelter but also creates answers for more than 13,000 women a year through wide-ranging support, housing and education services. Our mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment to help poor and homeless women maintain their dignity, seek opportunity and find security in their lives. Rosie's Place relies solely on the generous support of individuals, foundations and corporations to fund its operations. We do not accept any city, state or federal funding.

