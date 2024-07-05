DesignRush Lists the Most Sought-After Digital Marketing Companies in July 2024

A striking 75% of consumers say that social media ads significantly increase their likelihood of purchasing, using, or considering a brand. DesignRush identifies the top digital marketing companies that excel in creating impactful campaigns that turn user impressions into sales conversions.

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Nielsen's latest Annual Marketing Report, most consumers purchase after encountering brand advertisements on social media platforms, reinforcing the need for brands to partner with highly qualified digital marketing firms to craft persuasive content that resonates with their target audience.

DesignRush, a premier B2B marketplace, has recognized the massive impact of advanced online strategies by identifying the best digital marketing agencies today. These experts are celebrated for their proven success, particularly in leveraging social media and other platforms to enhance brand visibility and consumer engagement.

The top digital marketing companies in July are:

GrowMy.Tech - growmy.tech SYMVOLT - symvolt.com ɘmit gmbh - emit.digital Netcloud Consulting - netcloudindia.com Digital Marketing Alive - digitalmarketingalive.com Revive Design - revivedesign.agency Bump my Brand - bumpmybrand.com XsellTeam Limited - xsell-team.com JSM Digital Markting - jsmdigitalmarketing.com Commex - commerx.com Allinclusive - new.allinclusive.agency Total Marketing Australia - totalmarketing.com.au Tilis - tilis.lt Hashtag Knights - hashtagknights.com Speedx Agency - speedxagency.com Maksoft - maksoft.ca Nord Comms - nordcomms.com Social Gamma - socialgamma.com Enchantment Marketing - enchantmentmarketing.com X-Media Agency - x-media.agency Wikiprospects - wikiprospects.com AffiliateMotion - affiliatemotion.net Velsio Digital Agency - velsio.ee Merkategia - merkategia.com Wisitech - wisitech.com Redefine Web - redefineweb.com Eureka Guru Marketing - eurekagurumarketing.com Techna Digital Marketing - technadigital.com GVN Marketing - gvnmarketing.com Jonny Zeller - jonnyzeller.com

Brands can explore the top digital marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform that connects businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

SOURCE DesignRush