DesignRush.com Names Bianchi Public Relations One of Top PR Companies for 2019

TROY, Mich., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. – a metro Detroit-based public relations (PR) agency with deep automotive and mobility media relations and communications experience – was again named among the best PR firms for 2019 by DesignRush.com, a business-to-business online marketplace that connects brands with the best local and global public relations firms and communications agencies.

James A. Bianchi, APR, founder and president of the Detroit area PR firm, said: "We appreciate this recognition, which really honors the work of our dedicated, experienced team members and our long-term partnerships with our valued clients who are among the top global suppliers in the automotive and mobility technology sector."

Bianchi PR was one of only 17 PR firms named to the latest 2019 DesignRush.com list. The list, published by DesignRush.com on Sept. 5, also included Bianchi PR's affiliate (through PRGN - the Public Relations Global Network) in San Francisco/Silicon Valley, Landis Communications Inc.

The DesignRush recognition of Bianchi PR follows recent rankings by O'Dwyer's – the "bible" of the public relations industry – that ranked the PR agency:

the top Detroit area-based PR firm specializing in technology and industrial work

area-based PR firm specializing in technology and industrial work the top metro- Detroit -based PR agency in its rankings, and

-based PR agency in its rankings, and #24 overall in the Midwest among PR firms.

About Bianchi PR

With deep expertise in business-to-business PR and social media for automotive and mobility technology suppliers, Bianchi PR was founded in 1992 and is ranked among the top three independent PR agencies based in Metro Detroit, according to PRWeek's ranking of PR firms.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Adient, BASF Refinish Coatings, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, MTU America Inc., Munro & Associates, Schaeffler Group and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. The firm's experience also includes work with automotive technology companies such as ZF / TRW and Valeo, as well as multiple consulting firms and industry trade organizations. For more information, visit http://www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

Bianchi PR is a member of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world's largest international public relations networks. Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of PRGN to deliver targeted public relations campaigns in markets around the world. With revenues of more than $101 million, PRGN harnesses the resources of 50 independent public relations firms and 900-plus communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com, on Twitter at @PRGN and on Instagram at @PublicRelationsGlobalNetwork.

