Designs for Health Expands Cardiovascular Health Portfolio with the Launch of Vascanox HP® and Nitric Oxide Test Strips

Cutting-edge innovations signal a new age of advancement for the cardiovascular wellness category

PALM COAST, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health, the expert-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, professional strength, research-backed supplements, today announced the expansion of its cardiovascular health portfolio with the launch of Vascanox HP® and Nitric Oxide Test Strips.

"We're committed to supporting healthy hearts and healthy lives by offering practitioners research-backed product solutions that help their patients achieve their wellness goals," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health. "Maintaining a healthy nitric oxide status can promote cardiovascular health, which is integral to our overall well-being. Modern dietary habits and the nutrient density of fruits and vegetables today can make it hard for people to consume a nitrate-rich diet. Vascanox HP® and our Nitric Oxide Test Strips, along with a healthy diet and lifestyle habits, are designed to support vascular health that millions need help with."

The products join the brand's expansive cardiovascular health portfolio including but not limited to the following cutting-edge products:

The health of our sixty thousand miles of blood vessels relies heavily on a small molecule called nitric oxide. Nitric oxide opens up vessels allowing healthy blood flow, which allows the efficient transport of nutrients and oxygen and helps remove unwanted waste products. Unfortunately, nitric oxide levels can diminish with age, a poor oral microbiome, or by not eating enough leafy greens or beets.

Vascanox HP® is a cardiologist-tested supplement that promotes heart health while helping maintain healthy blood pressure and overall well-being by supporting nitric oxide levels and the circulation of blood, oxygen, and vital nutrients.* The Nitric Oxide Test Strips are a patent-pending pack of saliva test strips designed to easily monitor and maintain the optimal nitric oxide status required for cardiovascular health, immune health, athletic performance, muscular function, and healthy aging.

Vascanox HP® is a convenient pre-measured capsule packed with a proprietary blend of beet extract, black garlic, berry extracts, and key micronutrients to sustain nitric oxide balance.* Two capsules of Vascanox HP® provide nitric oxide support for up to 24 hours†. The Nitric Oxide Test Strips are non-invasive and easy-to-use, with actionable results available instantly after just 10 seconds of use.

Vascanox HP® retails for $69.00 for a bottle of 60 capsules and the Nitric Oxide Test Strips retail for $35.00 for 50 saliva test strips.

Designs for Health began in 1989 as a small educational services company with deep roots in natural medicine and big ambitions to revolutionize the industry. More than 30 years later, the company is pioneering new approaches to nutritional science, breaking barriers in quality standards, and ultimately transforming the health-care ecosystem. Through a robust product pipeline and a diverse portfolio of more than 300 nutritional products, Designs for Health is leading the charge in the natural and integrative medicine movement to design a well world for all.

To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, including its line of oral health products, visit https://www.designsforhealth.com. You can also tune in to Designs for Health's podcast, Conversations for Health, to immerse yourself in the current landscape of Functional Medicine and further empower you to design a well world with us.

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 30 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story?utm_source=5wc&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=5w-cardio-launch-press-release-23-0291-feb-2024&utm_content=our-story-page

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†As measured by saliva NO test strips in an open-label published study. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10578647/

