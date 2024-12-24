Designs For Health Inc. Held Liable For Infringement of Kaneka's Ubiquinol Patent

News provided byKaneka Corporation
Dec 24, 2024, 12:54 ET
TOKYO, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaneka has successfully defended its patent for stabilizing Ubiquinol. On December 20, 2024, Kaneka Corporation won its lawsuit against Designs for Health, Inc. and American River Nutrition, LLC for infringement of Kaneka's U.S. Patent No. 7,829,080 (the "'080 Patent"). The '080 Patent teaches a method of stabilizing ubiquinol against oxidation with a specific composition of chemical compounds. Ubiquinol is the reduced form of the health supplement coenzyme Q10, a powerful antioxidant that promotes cellular energy and heart health, which is more absorbable by the body than its oxidized form. Kaneka commenced its patent infringement action against defendants in 2021 in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.
Share this article