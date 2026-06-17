Designs for Health Introduces Akkermansia Pro GLP-1 Probiotic™ to Advance Metabolic and Microbiome Health Support

New probiotic and postbiotic blend targets microbiome health, metabolic balance, and healthy body composition through clinically studied ingredients*

PALM COAST, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health®, the practitioner-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, research-backed supplements, today announced the launch of Akkermansia Pro GLP-1 Probiotic™, a groundbreaking once-daily probiotic and postbiotic formula that combines live Akkermansia muciniphila with the clinically studied BPL1® postbiotic to support the gut–metabolic connection, the body's natural GLP-1 production, and healthy weight management.*

As research continues to explore the connection between the gut microbiome and metabolic health, emerging science suggests that specific keystone bacterial strains, those that are foundational to the gut microbiome, may play a vital role in supporting appetite regulation, blood sugar metabolism, gut barrier integrity, and overall metabolic resilience. Akkermansia Pro GLP-1 Probiotic™ was developed to address this connection by combining two research-backed ingredients designed to work synergistically within the gut ecosystem.*

At the center of the formula is Akkermansia muciniphila, a keystone probiotic strain naturally present in the human gut microbiome that has been studied for its role in supporting gut barrier function, microbial diversity, and the body's natural GLP-1 activity.* The formula also features heat-treated BPL1®, a patented and clinically studied postbiotic developed through advanced microbiome research to support healthy body composition, help reduce abdominal fat, and promote healthy blood sugar metabolism and insulin function.* Together, these two clinically studied ingredients work synergistically to support a balanced gut microbiome, digestive comfort, and metabolic health.* Powered by patented oxygen-free technology, the formula is designed to preserve oxygen-sensitive strains and ensure stability and delivery of clinically relevant organisms.*

"As interest in GLP-1 pathways and metabolic health continues to grow, both consumers and practitioners are looking for solutions that support these systems naturally and comprehensively," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health. "At Designs for Health, we're committed to translating emerging science into meaningful clinical solutions, and Akkermansia Pro GLP-1 Probiotic™ was developed to support the important relationship between gut health and metabolism using clinically studied, research-backed ingredients designed to promote microbiome balance, GLP-1 activity, and overall metabolic wellness."

The launch of Akkermansia Pro GLP-1 Probiotic™ reflects Designs for Health's ongoing commitment to microbiome innovation and science-driven product development. Over the past year, the company has expanded its portfolio of differentiated probiotic formulations including Complete Commensal Probiotic™ and Anaerostipes Probiotic designed to address growing demand for advanced gut health and metabolic support solutions.*

Complete Commensal Probiotic™ in particular marked an industry first: it is the first formula ever to deliver five keystone commensal strains — including Akkermansia muciniphila, the same keystone strain at the heart of Akkermansia Pro GLP-1 Probiotic™ — sourced from a single, exceptionally healthy super donor.* It is also the first probiotic on the market to feature the rare, hard-to-deliver strains Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Roseburia intestinalis.* Rather than simply passing through the gut, these patent-pending "ecosystem architect" strains cross-feed one another and help the gut produce butyrate — a compound essential to gut barrier integrity, immune support, and metabolism — to rebuild the microbiome from the foundation up.* Together, these formulas provide flexibility to harness the power of the keystone strain Akkermansia muciniphila, whether through rebuilding the gut microbiome with Complete Commensal Probiotic™ or supporting GLP-1 activity, metabolic health, and healthy weight management with Akkermansia Pro GLP-1 Probiotic™.

Akkermansia Pro GLP-1 Probiotic™ is now available for purchase on DesignsforHealth.com. To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit https://www.designsforhealth.com.

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality nutritional supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 37 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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SOURCE Designs for Health