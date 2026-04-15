Designs for Health Launches Complete Commensal Probiotic™: A First-of-Its-Kind Single-Donor Formula to Restore the Gut Microbiome

The first product to ever feature five keystone gut bacteria from a single healthy donor, this next-generation probiotic supports digestion, immune health, and overall gut balance

PALM COAST, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health®, the practitioner-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, research-backed supplements, today announced the launch of Complete Commensal Probiotic™, an industry-disrupting innovation designed to redefine the future of probiotic care. Most probiotics pass through the gut without lasting impact — lacking the keystone commensal strains, ability to re-colonize, and synergistic formulation needed to meaningfully restore the gut ecosystem. Complete Commensal Probiotic™ changes that, delivering for the first time ever five keystone commensal strains derived from a single exceptionally healthy super donor to rebuild the gut microbiome from the foundation up and support long-term ecosystem balance.* This is a patent-pending formula, and the first probiotic on the market to ever feature Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Roseburia intestinalis, along with Akkermansia muciniphila.

Complete Commensal Probiotic

Modern life — through stress, diet, and environmental exposures — can lead to the loss of important gut bacteria, which may affect digestion, immunity, energy, and metabolism. Complete Commensal Probiotic™ addresses this by delivering five native strains that naturally occur in the human gut. These bacteria act as "ecosystem architects," working together to restore a resilient, functionally balanced microbiome while helping maintain normal appetite, support healthy body composition, and promote a robust immune system and healthy inflammatory response. The formula also supports gut barrier function, promotes a balanced microbiome, and may help reduce occasional gas, bloating, and GI discomfort associated with lactose intolerance.¹ By focusing on rebuilding the gut's natural ecosystem rather than merely passing through it, this formula represents a new frontier in probiotic care.

"Emerging research continues to show that gut health depends not just on having bacteria, but on having the right bacteria working together as a balanced ecosystem," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health. "Most probiotics on the market don't reflect how these microbes exist in the human gut, but Complete Commensal Probiotic™ does. By sourcing five keystone commensal strains from a single exceptionally healthy donor, we've created a truly foundational formula that no other brand currently offers."

The five keystone strains, Akkermansia muciniphila, Bifidobacterium adolescentis, Bifidobacterium longum, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, and Roseburia intestinalis, were carefully selected for their roles in supporting digestive and immune health, maintaining gut barrier function, and promoting microbiome balance. Notably, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Roseburia intestinalis are rarely found in standard probiotics and help the gut produce butyrate, a compound essential for gut lining integrity, immune support, and metabolism. Delivered together as a native microbial community, these strains engage in cross-feeding, supporting each other's growth, restoring the gut ecosystem, and enhancing long-term microbiome resilience. To preserve potency and ensure delivery, Complete Commensal Probiotic™ is manufactured with a patented oxygen-free technology that preserves hard-to-deliver, oxygen-sensitive strains.*

Complete Commensal Probiotic™ is now available for purchase on DesignsforHealth.com. To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit https://www.designsforhealth.com.

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality nutritional supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 37 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1 Keystone commensal strains based on the HACK index. Percentages reflect typical abundance in healthy adult microbiomes per published research. Individual colonization varies.

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SOURCE Designs for Health