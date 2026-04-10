Designs for Health Welcomes Court Decision Affirming Strength of Its Reformulated Ubiquinol CoQ10 Products

Ruling reinforces company's science-first approach and commitment to delivering clinically relevant, practitioner-trusted solutions

PALM COAST, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health ®, the practitioner-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, research-backed supplements, today welcomed a recent decision from the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in the matter involving Kaneka Corporation.

The Court's decision confirms that Designs for Health's CoQnol 100™ and CoQnol 200™ CoQ10 products currently sold in market do not infringe on a competitive patent and reinforces the company's science-first approach to developing clinically relevant formulations.

"We are pleased with the Court's decision, which reinforces the strength of our science-first approach and the rigor behind our formulations," said Chris Tedesco, Chief Executive Officer of Designs for Health. "Our team has a long-standing commitment to developing high-quality, clinically relevant solutions that practitioners can trust, and this outcome reflects the integrity of that work."

The outcome underscores Designs for Health's continued commitment to innovation, quality, and scientific integrity—principles that guide its work in supporting healthcare practitioners and their patients. Through its practitioner-first model, integrated clinical education, and portfolio of 350+ Science-First™ formulations, Designs for Health remains focused on translating innovation into real-world clinical outcomes.

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality nutritional supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company is unwaveringly committed to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 36 years, Designs for Health has been many healthcare professionals' trusted source not only for product innovation but also for leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

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SOURCE Designs for Health