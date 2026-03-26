Designs for Sport®, a Designs for Health® Brand, Celebrates Five Years with Expansion of NSF Certified for Sport® Supplements Portfolio and New Performance Nutrition Innovations

New Product Line Reinforces Brand's Commitment to Quality, Performance Nutrition, and Athlete Trust

PALM COAST, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Sport®, a Designs for Health® brand featuring a line of high-quality, NSF Certified for Sport® supplements specifically tailored to trainers and practitioners supporting athletes, today announced the launch of Pro Greens & Reds, Probiotic 50, and a new 2 lb. size of Creatine Monohydrate. These new products expand the brand's practitioner-grade performance nutrition portfolio and coincide with its five-year anniversary, highlighting ongoing innovation and a growing demand from athletes, coaches, and practitioners worldwide from a science-backed brand they trust.

Probiotic 50, Creatine Monohydrate, Pro Greens & Reds

Built on a foundation of functional nutrition and rigorous sports science, Designs for Sport® continues to expand its lineup of more than 26 NSF Certified for Sport® supplements, the gold standard certification that verifies products are free from substances banned by major athletic organizations and accurately labeled. Formulated without gluten, soy, GMOs, or artificial additives, and produced in company-owned, FDA Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP)-certified facilities, each product meets the industry's highest quality standards.

"Designs for Sport® redefines what it means to fuel peak performance from within," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health. "Our mission has always been to merge functional nutrition with modern sports science to create supplements that meet the uncompromising standards of elite athletes and the practitioners who guide them. With the launch of Pro Greens & Reds, Probiotic 50, and the 2 lb. Creatine Monohydrate, we're continuing to grow our portfolio of NSF Certified for Sport® solutions to help athletes train harder, recover faster, and perform at their absolute best, body and mind. As sports science evolves and athletes demand more, Designs for Sport® will continue to innovate, designing performance without compromise."

New and Expanded Offerings Include:

Pro Greens & Reds : A nutrient-dense blend of organic greens, reds, and beneficial phytonutrients designed to support immune function, antioxidant status, cellular health, and recovery.* This daily formula also helps promote energy production and may help protect cells against oxidative stress, supporting overall performance and wellness.*

: A nutrient-dense blend of organic greens, reds, and beneficial phytonutrients designed to support immune function, antioxidant status, cellular health, and recovery.* This daily formula also helps promote energy production and may help protect cells against oxidative stress, supporting overall performance and wellness.* Probiotic 50 : A highly potent, practitioner-grade probiotic delivering 50 billion CFUs from clinically studied strains to support gut health, nutrient absorption, and immune function.* This targeted formula helps maintain microbiome balance, a key driver of performance and recovery.*

: A highly potent, practitioner-grade probiotic delivering 50 billion CFUs from clinically studied strains to support gut health, nutrient absorption, and immune function.* This targeted formula helps maintain microbiome balance, a key driver of performance and recovery.* Creatine Monohydrate (2 lb.): Now available in a larger, more convenient size, this foundational performance supplement features pure, micronized creatine monohydrate to support muscle strength, power output, and exercise performance.* Designed for optimal absorption and NSF Certified for Sport® assurance, it helps athletes enhance training capacity, support lean muscle development, and improve recovery between workouts.*

Today, Designs for Sport® is trusted in over 200 collegiate and professional locker rooms across North America, where its NSF Certified for Sport® lineup supports the vital connection between performance and health. Backed by world-renowned doctors and practitioners, these supplements give athletic professionals the tools to deliver optimal results for their clients.* Many of the teams and individuals who rely on Designs for Sport® have earned championships in baseball, hockey, football, and soccer, and include national team competitors and world-class performers. Whether supporting rising talent or established pros, Designs for Sport® is committed to providing supplements that uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity, helping athletes recover faster, train harder, and perform at their peak, season after season.

Pro Greens & Reds, Probiotic 50, and the 2 lb. Creatine Monohydrate are now available on DesignsforSport.com, DesignsforHealth.com, and Amazon.

To learn more about Designs for Sport® and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit https://designsforsport.com/.

About Designs for Health, Inc., the Creators of Designs for Sport®

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 35 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

5WPR

212-999-5585

[email protected]

SOURCE Designs for Sport