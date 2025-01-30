DesignStein Studios Wins Bronze at International Design Awards for Cone Light, Receives Honorable Mention for MarsCharge Mega

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DesignStein Studios, a leading strategic industrial design consultancy specializing in creating products that are attractive, cost-effective, and user-friendly, is thrilled to announce their recognition at the International Design Awards (IDA). The studio earned a Bronze Medal for their innovative Cone Light and an Honorable Mention for the groundbreaking MarsCharge™ Mega.

The Cone Light redefines road safety by transforming standard reflective road cones into fully illuminated warning lights. Collaborating with Pi-Lit, DesignStein Studios designed an attachment that fits seamlessly onto standard Cal-Trans cones, illuminating the entire cone from its base. Unlike reflective tape that requires headlights to be visible, the Cone Light provides a constant, highly noticeable light source that dramatically improves visibility for drivers and enhances safety for road workers. Whether used individually or in a line, the illuminated cones create a safer environment by alerting drivers much earlier than traditional methods.

"Reflective cones are helpful, but illuminated cones are a game-changer. This was a challenging design problem, and we're honored to have delivered a solution that can save lives," said the DesignStein team.

DesignStein Studios was also recognized for their work on the MarsCharge™ Mega, an ultra-fast electric vehicle charger that can fully charge an EV in approximately 20 minutes. The Mega includes an independent battery storage system that doesn't rely on the electrical grid and can serve as a backup power source during outages. Multiple chargers can be networked into a microgrid to share stored power, further enhancing its utility. The MarsCharge™ Mega also features large LCD screens for targeted advertising or public service announcements and integrated cameras for increased security, combining advanced technology with smart design.

The International Design Awards celebrate visionary achievements in architecture, product, graphic, and fashion design. Established by the Farmani Group, the IDA honors exceptional talent and emerging innovators across the globe.

"We're deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards," said DesignStein Studios. "Both the Cone Light and the MarsCharge™ Mega represent our dedication to creating solutions that solve real-world challenges while pushing the boundaries of design."

For more information about DesignStein Studios and their award-winning designs, visit www.designsteinstudios.com.

