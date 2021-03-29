DesignTV by SANDOW Continues Growth as A+D Industry's Most-Valued Design Channel

In its first year, DesignTV by SANDOW totaled 9 million views, 40 million impressions Tweet this

Programming features thought leadership segments with design principals, spotlights on new products and trends, and personal one-on-one conversations between leaders, designers, and SANDOW Design Group editors, including Interior Design editor in chief Cindy Allen, Metropolis editor in chief Avinash Rajagopal, and Luxe Interiors + Design editor in chief Pam Jaccarino.

Throughout the year, viewers also tuned in to DesignTV by SANDOW for programming specials, including NeoCon Now, Interior Design's Best of Design week, the NYCxDESIGN Awards, and Luxe Interiors + Design's "Ultimate Kitchens" specials.

"We have seen that the A+D community wants and needs connection. The biggest revelation we've had is that designers and architects are taking it to a new realm in terms of honesty and authenticity," says Cindy Allen. "The community is truly coming together to share ideas, but also openly sharing visions as to where we can and should go next... without reservation. I'm humbled that Interior Design is seen as a key moderator in these conversations and am proud that our platform – with its extensive audience, continues to amplify voices."

DesignTV programs include:

Interior Design's 1on1, hosted by Cindy Allen

Luxe Interiors + Design's Creative Conversations, hosted by Pamela Jaccarino

Metropolis' Think Tank Thursdays, hosted by Avinash Rajagopal

Location: Luxe, produced in partnership with REALM

Interior Design's Maker's Studio

