Designworks Collective Acquires Oré Originals, Expanding Portfolio into Kids and Pet Lifestyle Markets

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designworks Collective, a leading lifestyle design house and portfolio of curated brands, today announced the acquisition of Oré Originals, the California-based company behind the beloved Sugarbooger children's line and Speckle & Spot pet collection. This strategic move expands Designworks Collective's reach into two dynamic growth categories, children's products and pet accessories further strengthening its position as a leader in lifestyle innovation.

Founded by Lisa Lowe, Oré Originals has built an enduring reputation for "Happy Products for Good People and Pets™" - delightfully designed goods that blend creativity, safety, and sustainability. The brand's distinctive mix of playful aesthetics and practical functionality aligns seamlessly with Designworks Collective's commitment to design excellence and meaningful product experiences.

"Family has always been my guiding principle. As I watch my children grow and begin families of their own, I knew it was time to invest in products they would be proud to use. Acquiring Oré Originals was a natural choice - a brand known for blending fun, functionality, and safety. Today, Oré creates thoughtfully designed products for both toddlers and pets, bringing style and practicality to every member of the family," said Joe Moore, CEO and Founder of Designworks Collective.

The acquisition underscores Designworks Collective's mission to cultivate brands that resonate with modern consumers through creativity, authenticity, and connection. By uniting Oré's category expertise with Designworks Collective's robust infrastructure and global reach, the partnership is poised to accelerate innovation and expand brand visibility across key markets.

"Designworks Collective is the perfect partner for Oré," said Lisa Lowe, Founder and Creative Director of Oré Originals. "We share the same values, attention to detail, and passion for great design. Together, we'll amplify our creative vision and continue to surprise and delight our customers."

Future initiatives include:

Expanding product lines within the children's and pet lifestyle categories

Enhancing sales representation and joining Designworks Collective's showroom at AmericasMart Atlanta

Strengthening partnerships with key retailers and expanding into international markets

This collaboration brings together Oré's rich design heritage and Designworks Collective's operational excellence - creating a powerful alliance that will redefine how families discover products that blend style, joy, and purpose.

