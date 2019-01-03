Designzillas Selected by Orlando Economic Partnership to Design New Website

A unified and strategic web presence became increasingly necessary following the recent merger of the Orlando Economic Development Commission, Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Orlando and Orlando Film Commission. The Partnership sought a qualified vendor to plan, design and execute its new website, requiring in each candidate: demonstrated experience with managing website projects, expertise in best practices regarding user experience, and proper use of development and deployment.

"As a business community, Orlando is very lucky to have so many creative agencies with such depth of talent, range of creativity and expertise in our market," said Lisa Hultquist, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications at the Partnership. "We considered numerous top contenders and it became very clear Designzillas understood our organization from a holistic perspective. By bringing us into their process and demonstrating a strategic and analytical focus on the user journey, we got a feel for how the project would flow and knew we were in good hands."

Top objectives planned for the new site include:

Scalable information architecture strategy

Seamless user experience

Easily accessible tools and resources for a variety of audiences

Demonstrate the strong, diverse and unified business community in Orlando in a visually appealing, easily consumable format

in a visually appealing, easily consumable format Showcase a data center/report builder for quick access to key information

The Partnership and Designzillas plan to launch the new website in phases beginning spring, 2019, with the debut of the Partnership's Communication Hub. The Hub will be designed to amplify Orlando's story through engaging content that changes perceptions and advances Orlando as a future-ready region. Another new concept will feature a talent and recruiting portal to support local industry candidate pipelines. Final phases are set to launch late 2019.

About the Orlando Economic Partnership

The Orlando Economic Partnership is a public-private, not-for-profit economic and community development organization. The Partnership represents seven counties in Central Florida, including the City of Orlando, and hundreds of the region's top private businesses. For more information, visit www.Orlando.org.

About Designzillas

Coming up on its 12th year as a leading full-service digital creative agency in downtown Orlando, Designzillas is comprised of a unique blend of web designers, developers and marketing experts. The agency partners with a variety of clients from many different industries to create ferocious online presences through effective digital solutions, including strategically crafted web design, user experience (UX) design, web development, e-commerce solutions, inbound marketing, growth-driven design, custom branding design and more.

To learn more about Designzillas and see their portfolio of work , visit www.designzillas.com or call 407.637.2833 for more information.

Contact:

Justin Braun, MBA

Orlando Economic Partnership

301 E. Pine Street, Suite 900

Orlando, FL 32801

407-902-0211

www.orlando.org

Danielle Irigoyen

Designzillas, LLC

500 South Magnolia Avenue

Orlando, FL 32801

407-637-2833

www.designzillas.com

SOURCE Orlando Economic Partnership

