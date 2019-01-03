Designzillas Selected by Orlando Economic Partnership to Design New Website
Jan 03, 2019, 08:00 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orlando Economic Partnership (the Partnership) announced its choice of local digital creative agency Designzillas to strategically redesign and execute its website: www.orlando.org. The announcement comes as the Partnership revealed its three-year Launch to Tomorrow, an ambitious plan to recast economic development to achieve broad-based prosperity for the region.
A unified and strategic web presence became increasingly necessary following the recent merger of the Orlando Economic Development Commission, Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Orlando and Orlando Film Commission. The Partnership sought a qualified vendor to plan, design and execute its new website, requiring in each candidate: demonstrated experience with managing website projects, expertise in best practices regarding user experience, and proper use of development and deployment.
"As a business community, Orlando is very lucky to have so many creative agencies with such depth of talent, range of creativity and expertise in our market," said Lisa Hultquist, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications at the Partnership. "We considered numerous top contenders and it became very clear Designzillas understood our organization from a holistic perspective. By bringing us into their process and demonstrating a strategic and analytical focus on the user journey, we got a feel for how the project would flow and knew we were in good hands."
Top objectives planned for the new site include:
- Scalable information architecture strategy
- Seamless user experience
- Easily accessible tools and resources for a variety of audiences
- Demonstrate the strong, diverse and unified business community in Orlando in a visually appealing, easily consumable format
- Showcase a data center/report builder for quick access to key information
The Partnership and Designzillas plan to launch the new website in phases beginning spring, 2019, with the debut of the Partnership's Communication Hub. The Hub will be designed to amplify Orlando's story through engaging content that changes perceptions and advances Orlando as a future-ready region. Another new concept will feature a talent and recruiting portal to support local industry candidate pipelines. Final phases are set to launch late 2019.
About the Orlando Economic Partnership
The Orlando Economic Partnership is a public-private, not-for-profit economic and community development organization. The Partnership represents seven counties in Central Florida, including the City of Orlando, and hundreds of the region's top private businesses. For more information, visit www.Orlando.org.
About Designzillas
Coming up on its 12th year as a leading full-service digital creative agency in downtown Orlando, Designzillas is comprised of a unique blend of web designers, developers and marketing experts. The agency partners with a variety of clients from many different industries to create ferocious online presences through effective digital solutions, including strategically crafted web design, user experience (UX) design, web development, e-commerce solutions, inbound marketing, growth-driven design, custom branding design and more.
To learn more about Designzillas and see their portfolio of work, visit www.designzillas.com or call 407.637.2833 for more information.
Contact:
Justin Braun, MBA
Orlando Economic Partnership
301 E. Pine Street, Suite 900
Orlando, FL 32801
407-902-0211
www.orlando.org
Danielle Irigoyen
Designzillas, LLC
500 South Magnolia Avenue
Orlando, FL 32801
407-637-2833
www.designzillas.com
SOURCE Orlando Economic Partnership
Share this article