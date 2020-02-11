Designzillas Takes Silver ADDY Award for Orlando: Live, Work, Play

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Designzillas, one of Orlando's top digital marketing agencies, was recently recognized for its exemplary work at the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Orlando ADDY Awards. Each year, the AAF's Orlando chapter honors excellence in advertising that cultivates the highest creative standards in the industry.

Designzillas was recognized with a Silver ADDY in the Microsites category for the Orlando Economic Partnership's Live, Work, Play initiative.

"We're honored to be recognized alongside Orlando's other leading agencies," said Johnny Hughes, CEO at Designzillas. "The Orlando Economic Partnership is an outstanding organization and we designed their Live, Work, Play website with user experience top of mind. The result was a site that reflects what it truly means to live in Orlando."

Designzillas has won several ADDYs in the past. Most notably, the agency was recognized in 2018 with two Silver ADDYs for its work with Crunchy Tech and Lockbusters Escape Game at the local level before going on to win Silver and Gold at the district level. In 2016, the agency also took home a Best of Show and Gold for Everglades Boats and Silver for Buca di Beppo.

"This new website is a tool for our community to support the talent recruitment efforts of our major employers, as well as grow Orlando's workforce in key areas," said Danielle Permenter, Senior Director of Regional Talent Initiatives at the Partnership. "We couldn't be more excited about the launch of this new asset for our region."

The agency has rapidly grown since its founding in 2007, representing clients across a variety of industries in the United States. Designzillas has enabled its partners to dominate online and drive long-term growth for their businesses.

For more information about Designzillas and its Growth Partnership solution, visit Designzillas.com .

About Designzillas

Charging ahead in its 13th year of successful partnerships, Designzillas is a top digital marketing agency in downtown Orlando, comprised of experienced web designers, developers and marketers. The agency works across a variety of industries to inspire action through the company's Growth Partnership solution, which includes digital services such as web UX design, web development, inbound marketing, SEO, custom branding and more.

For media inquiries, contact:

Tina Fleming

Designzillas

(407) 637-2833

info@designzillas.com

SOURCE Designzillas

Related Links

https://www.designzillas.com

