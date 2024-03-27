DeSimone Consulting Engineering Recognized Among 2024 Top Workplaces in U.S.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global engineering services leader DeSimone Consulting Engineering has earned a USA Today 2024 Top Workplaces award for putting employees first.

Known for developing thoughtful, innovative, and sustainable engineering and construction consulting solutions for clients internationally, DeSimone was ranked among organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures.

DeSimone Consulting Engineering: A USA Today 2024 Top Workplace

Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey, a partnership between USA Today and Energage, to rank companies based solely on employee feedback gathered through an engagement survey.

In the survey, DeSimone was lauded for creating a culture of respect and support, with team members reporting they felt part of something meaningful. Respondents noted overwhelmingly that they felt seen, heard, appreciated by the firm, and empowered to advance in their careers. DeSimone's administrative efforts to ensure that the business runs effectively, efficiently, and profitably was given a 100% rating by employees.

"We strive to create a collaborative, supportive, and inspiring workplace environment for our team, so it's rewarding that our efforts have been noted and appreciated by them," said Stephen DeSimone, Chairman and CEO of DeSimone Consulting Engineering. "The workplace survey provided valuable feedback we can use to foster and further advance DeSimone's workplace culture."

As part of its commitment to an exceptional workplace experience, DeSimone promotes an open-dialogue work environment featuring regular town hall meetings so that employees can stay informed, share feedback, and engage with leadership. The company encourages and supports employees extending their skill set and expertise through in-house monthly seminars and tuition reimbursement and continuing education programs, along with an extensive array of benefits that includes wellness programs and a hybrid work schedule.

"We're honored by the recognition we've received from USA Today and our employees, and will continue to promote employee growth, celebrate hard work, and foster the careers and wellbeing of everyone on our team," added DeSimone. "The success of our workplace directly correlates with the quality of service we offer our clients. So, this is a win that goes beyond our offices and on to those we serve every day."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard.

About DeSimone Consulting Engineering: Founded in New York City in 1969, DeSimone Consulting Engineering provides leading structural engineering, façade design consulting, integrated design and detailing, and construction consulting services across building types. The firm places a premium on providing trusted, dedicated service from offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, South America, the Middle East, and Asia. https://www.de-simone.com/

