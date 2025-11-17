DeSimone Unveils Evolved Brand Identity

Modern visual expression honors consulting company's core values and history in balance with dynamic, multi-service, global expansion

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeSimone today unveiled a new visual expression of its brand, honoring the core values that have underpinned the firm's success while expressing the dynamic global growth and expansion of services that have marked its strategic evolution in recent years. The company has also introduced a new tagline and launched a new website at a new URL: desimone.com.

The global consulting firm, known for redefining urban skylines with the structural design of exceptional tall buildings around the world, has officially shed its previous wordmark. In its stead, a distinctive, contemporary visual expression firmly embraces the company's roots, while more fully amplifying and aligning with DeSimone's distinguishing brand attributes, services, and core values.

The evolved wordmark captures DeSimone's longstanding reputation for trusted and personal client service, innovative structural engineering, technical excellence, and commitment to relationships. But it also expresses and affirms DeSimone's forward- looking vision, creative agility and autonomy, tenacity in problem-solving, and focus on leveraging its interdisciplinary services and technical intelligence for the betterment of humanity.

"From the first set of drawings we stamped as our own in 1969, we have continually evolved to better serve our clients," said Stephen V. DeSimone, CEO and Chairman of DeSimone Consulting Engineering. "Today, we acknowledge that evolution with a fresh, updated expression of our visual identity, a modern, bespoke wordmark that fully conveys DeSimone's creativity, relentless drive to problem-solve and innovate, robust array of integrated services, and longstanding focus on fostering caring, meaningful human relationships."

The design of the new wordmark, by Pentagram, features a bespoke, mixed-case composition of uniquely drawn and finely constructed letterforms that balance modernity with approachability, and bold expression with timeless formality. The solid, confident framework of the composition and the individual rectilinear elements of the letter interiors reference structural beams and columns, alluding to DeSimone's historical focus on structural engineering—and symbolizing the strength of human connections the company so values. The subtle, refined articulation of the letter's angular serifs reflects the level of attentiveness DeSimone offers its clients.

A new tagline, "Bridging science and humanity" has been introduced alongside the new visual identity, emphasizing one of DeSimone's most valued core beliefs—that everything the firm does employs science and technical expertise in the service of humanity—often by collaborating with owners and architects to create the buildings in which we live, work, and play.

The tagline was inspired by the words of company founder Vincent J. DeSimone, who wrote, "We realize that our profession is a bridge between science and the humanities…and that technical ability is sterile when not applied to human betterment. We recognize that to be truly effective, we have to practice our profession with meeting our architectural and corporate clients' non-technical needs, such as communication, sensitivity to architectural design, and fostering of human relationships."

DeSimone's focus on continual evolution to meet the demands of technological advancement, sustainability, and client and user needs has involved an expansion of the company's services beyond structural engineering to include façade and building envelope consulting, vertical transportation, detailing and fabrication-ready modeling, wind engineering and vibrational analysis, forensics, project advisory, and other services.

About DeSimone: Founded in New York City in 1969, DeSimone provides structural engineering, façade and building envelope consulting, vertical transportation consulting, forensics, detailing, fabrication-ready modeling (FRM), project controls, dispute resolution, and expert witness services across building types. Known globally for delivering thoughtful, innovative, and sustainable solutions to clients around the world, the firm places a premium on providing trusted, dedicated service from offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, South America, and the Middle East. In 2025, DeSimone was named a Top Workplace by USA Today, a Miami Best Place to Work by the Miami Herald, a South Florida Top Workplace by the Sun Sentinel, a Best Place to Work by the Sunday Times of London, a NYC Top Workplace by amNY Metro, and a NYC Best Place to Work by Crain's New York. www.desimone.com

