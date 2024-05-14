DeSimone's Miami Office Earns South Florida Top Workplaces Award

Results of employee survey place pioneering engineering firm among annual ranking from South Florida Sun Sentinel, Energage

MIAMI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global engineering services leader DeSimone Consulting Engineering has earned a South Florida Sun Sentinel 2024 Top Workplaces award for putting employees first.

A partnership between South Florida Sun Sentinel and Energage to rank companies based on employee feedback gathered through an engagement survey, the Top Workplace recognition rewards best practices in company leadership, communication, appreciation, direction, working environment, managerial skills, wages, and benefits.

DeSimone’s Miami Office Earns South Florida Top Workplace Award

Led by Managing Principal William R. O'Donnell, PE, DeSimone's Miami office has provided structural engineering services for some of the region's most notable projects, including one of the world's most complicated structures, One Thousand Museum, designed by Zaha Hadid, and more recently, the sail-shaped Aston Martin Residences, designed by BMA and Revuelta Architects.

DeSimone's Miami team has also been at the forefront of such pioneering developments as Lakewood Village, a 96-unit residential project in Palm Beach County, which uses molded, interlocking blocks like LEGO bricks, made of recycled glass fiber, recycled plastic, resin, and stone, and which are able to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

Stephen DeSimone, Chairman and CEO of DeSimone Consulting Engineering, said, "We believe that providing an inspiring and supportive work environment empowers our teams to produce exceptional work. It's incredibly rewarding that our team members have shared their positive experiences with the DeSimone culture through this survey, the results of which will guide our ongoing initiatives to foster a dynamic and inclusive workplace."

DeSimone was recognized for creating a culture of respect and support, with team members reporting they felt part of something meaningful, and empowered to advance in their careers. DeSimone's efforts to run the company effectively, and profitably, earned a 100% rating by employees.

DeSimone promotes an open-dialogue work environment featuring regular town hall meetings and monthly seminars. It offers tuition reimbursement, continuing education, a hybrid work schedule, and an extensive array of benefits and wellness programs.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.

About DeSimone Consulting Engineering

Founded in New York City in 1969, DeSimone Consulting Engineering provides structural engineering, façade design consulting, integrated design and detailing, and construction consulting services across building types. Known for delivering thoughtful, innovative, and sustainable solutions to clients around the world, the firm places a premium on providing trusted, dedicated service from offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, South America, the Middle East, and Asia. www.de-simone.com

