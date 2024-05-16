TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nicolas Richard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Desjardins Global Asset Management, Frédérick Tremblay, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions, Desjardins Investments, and their colleagues joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to celebrate the launch of four Desjardins index ETFs: Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: DCBC), Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF (TSX: DMEC), Desjardins U.S. Equity Index ETF (TSX: DMEU) and Desjardins International Equity Index ETF (TSX: DMEI).

Desjardins Global Asset Management Opens the Market Thursday, May 17, 2024

The launch of these core components is designed to meet investors' needs for diversification and portfolio construction, and to support their financial empowerment. For more information about the Desjardins ETF range, visit desjardinsETF.com.

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $422.9 billion. Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada.

