Desjardins Group Selects Vitech's V3locity To Expand and Future-Proof Insurance Business

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group (Vitech), a leading global provider of benefits and administration software for insurance and retirement, has been chosen by Desjardins Group to grow its insurance business. Vitech's V3locity platform will be leveraged in Desjardins' expansion strategy in group benefits to transform customer experience while scaling digital efficiencies.

"In championing Desjardins' ambitious strides in insurance expansion, Vitech is privileged to contribute to their visionary trajectory," said David Burns, CEO, Vitech. "V3locity, our cutting-edge solution, stands as the cornerstone empowering Desjardins to not only sustain but elevate their prowess in delivering an unparalleled customer journey, setting a new standard for innovation in the industry."

The partnership brings together Canada's largest cooperative financial group and Vitech's market-leading benefits administration, engagement, and analytics platform. Desjardins Group Benefits and Retirement Savings Division, through its group benefits activities, has several thousand groups worth more than $3 billion in premiums annually and aims to become a Canadian leader with respect to group benefits client experience. To help the organization reach their goal, Vitech's V3locity will integrate with Desjardins' life, health and disability verticals among others, and cover an expansive scope of operations including policy administration, billing and digital self-service portals for employers, employees and brokers. The initiative focuses on digitally transforming and simplifying the customer journey of members and clients with user-friendly systems for Desjardins' group benefits block of business.

V3locity is Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. V3locity marries core administration with superior digital experience and augmented analytics. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Desjardins Group:
Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $414.1 billion as at September 30, 2023. It was named one of the World's Top Companies for Women by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. https://www.desjardins.com/qc/en.html

About Vitech Systems Group:
Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, including Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit vitechinc.com.

