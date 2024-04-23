'Desk-tination' Happiness: Survey Finds Tidying Your Workspace Sparks Joy

Leading Organization Brand, Mind Reader, Reveals the Surprising Impact of the Workspace Environment

NEWARK, N.J., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The secret to having a stellar workday has been revealed – and it involves a "neat" way to boost your mood. In anticipation of Get Organized Day on April 26, a new survey from Mind Reader, a leading brand in home and office organization, underscores the critical role that an organized workspace plays in enhancing employee satisfaction and productivity. The poll, which surveyed 2,000 U.S. office workers, reveals that 86 percent think their workspace has an impact on their happiness, whether at home or in the office. Additionally, nearly 80 percent take pride in their workspace setup, taking up to two years to get their space just perfect. Making a couple of easy, creative changes to the workspace can help lead to a better workday, as 84 percent feel more productive if their workspace is organized and – if it were more organized – believe they could increase their productivity by 38 percent.

"Mind Reader is committed to crafting the ideal workspace for our consumers – a space that's not only comfortable and organized but also enhances productivity and overall well-being," said Glenn Goldberg, Head of Marketing at Mind Reader. "Our latest survey findings are exciting and insightful; they underscore the impact of simple, intuitive workspace solutions on our consumers' ability to flourish and maintain wellness, even during their busiest days."

From workday happiness to work-from-home vs in-office workspaces to dream celebrity co-workers – Mind Reader uncovered some of the most surprising details about how modern Americans are working today. Check out the full Mind Reader survey results below and what they reveal about workspace organization across the U.S.

Location, Location, Location

Nearly half of respondents said they work remotely in some capacity of their job.

If they're working from home, 59 percent said they still prefer to work from a desk, while 18 percent change spots throughout the day, 17 percent work from their dining room and 16 percent typically work in bed.

For those who work in person or in an office setting, they believe the best parts include: Engaging with coworkers (37 percent) Feeling more productive (29 percent) Feeling more organized (29 percent)



Hybrid Habits

More than a quarter said they work in a hybrid environment, splitting their time between their home and an office. Comparing the two locations, 40 percent said their in-office workspace is more organized, while 29 percent said their home workspace is more organized.

However, hybrid workers spend more time customizing their at-home workspace than their office workspace – 35 percent, compared to 27 percent.

As for remote workers, 50 percent said the best parts of working from home are not having to commute, 48 percent said dressing how they want and 36 percent said feeling more productive.

Workspace Struggles

While people strive for an organized work environment, the study found that only 40 percent are 'very satisfied' with their current workspace.

For those looking for a more organized space, the common issues for unsatisfied respondents, include 48 percent feeling like they have insufficient space, 34 percent feeling back pain due to inadequate chairs, and 32 percent unhappy with the messiness.

Personal Organization

Over half of respondents said they were "professionally organized" but admitted they were personally chaotic. In fact, 61 percent of people felt the most organized in their work and 27 percent felt least organized in their mental health.

Compared to other aspects of their life, 77 percent said their workspace is more organized than the rest. Enough so that 47 percent believe their loved ones would be surprised to see just how organized their workspace is.

What's Trending?

83 percent swear the trends they've tried have effectively improved their organizational skills.

The top five organization trends of the past five years include: Decluttering their digital life/space – 35 percent Minimalism – 32 percent Using space-saving or multi-functional products – 27 percent Using printed labels – 24 percent Creating secondary spaces within their home – 22 percent



Sitting Next to the Stars

When asked about which famous daytime talk show host they would consider sharing their workspace with, top picks for celebrity co-workers include: Drew Barrymore – 21 percent Kelly Clarkson – 19 percent Jennifer Hudson – 15 percent Kelly Ripa – 7 percent Tamron Hall – 6 percent Jenna Bush Hager – 4 percent Hoda Kotb – 3 percent



Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans who work in an office environment was commissioned by Mind Reader between Mar. 26 and Mar. 31, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).

About Mind Reader

Mind Reader specializes in simple, intuitive solutions designed to enhance the efficiency and organization of both home and office spaces. The organizational brand is committed to being an expert resource for individuals seeking innovative products to elevate a desk, kitchen, or office area and promote effortless space management. Whether it's setting up a new at home or in-office space or mastering home storage challenges, Mind Reader provides essential everyday products that consumers can incorporate into their daily routine to make each day a bit easier.

