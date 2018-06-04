Deskforce Voice Integration With Zoho

Now available in the Zoho Marketplace, the Deskforce Extension for Zoho allows users to connect with customers or prospects without leaving the CRM platform interface.

"Whether it's a contact center or a sales desk that monitors and provides innovative solutions, the integration of Deskforce into Zoho CRM enriches and empowers the user experience for increased productivity and enhanced customer connections," said Elie Rubin CEO of Deskforce.

"DeskforcePBX integration helps us to realize our goal of providing an effortless synchronization of our customers' communication services with their Zoho CRM workflows, while improving the efficiency of their overall sales management processes," said Mani Vembu, COO of Zoho Corp.

With the Deskforce Extension for Zoho CRM, users can also:

- Make voice calls to contacts from within the Zoho CRM

- Track outbound call history with up-to-date call status

- Listen to recordings of all calls

- Create/manage customized voice templates

About Deskforce

Deskforce is a self-funded Jerusalem-based startup with a branch office in Sofia, Bulgaria. Focused on cloud-based Call Center software, Deskforce equips businesses with a full ecosystem of cloud-based software that consolidate the business process and strengthens business intelligence efforts. Deskforce's real-time communication solution empowers, augments and motivates agents to increase productivity across sales, retention and support departments. For more information please.

About Zoho

Zoho is THE operating system for business - a single cloud platform with all the necessary applications to run a business entirely from the cloud. Businesses can acquire and manage customers using Zoho's marketing, sales and customer support applications - Campaigns, CRM and Desk - and can then empower employees to create, store and distribute content on the cloud with Zoho's productivity and collaboration applications - Office, Mail and Docs. For more information, please visit https://www.zoho.com

For more information please Visit https://www.deskforce.com/ or Contact: Arina@deskforce.com

SOURCE Deskforce