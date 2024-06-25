Deskpro Lands $25 Million Investment to Meet Rising Demand for Enterprise Help Desk Solutions

Secures Growth Financing From Elsewhere Partners to Accelerate Market Expansion, Appoints New CEO and Moves Global Headquarters to Texas



LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deskpro today announced the close of a $25 million Series A funding round led by Elsewhere Partners to meet intensifying demand for its comprehensive suite of proven help desk solutions. Deskpro will use the growth financing to strengthen its customer experience team, expand its AI-powered help desk solutions and further penetrate key markets, with a focus on expansion in the United States. Deskpro also announced the appointment of software industry leader Brad Murdoch as CEO and established a new global headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Deskpro Reports Interface

"Industry-leading customer support experience is a critical business priority for us, which led us to Deskpro's flexible and modern help desk solution," said Marion Abramo, Support Manager, Aquatic Informatics. "Deskpro allows us to seamlessly manage support needs across multiple software platforms for our global customer base. Automating our ticketing processes, response workflows and communications has made process optimization possible, while also improving our response times and the quality of our support interactions. Deskpro also offers the 'Service Level Agreement' tracking, customer satisfaction feedback and reporting we need to understand the performance of our business."

The company helps hundreds of global leaders like Aon, Bitdefender, Brown University, HMRC, Keyence, and the NHS provide exceptional customer service and support in 20+ languages across more than 60 countries. Deskpro offers a single, secure, customizable solution for customer service management (CSM), IT service management (ITSM) and enterprise service management (ESM) with flexible deployment options in Deskpro's cloud, a customer's private cloud or on-premise in a customer's data center.

An Elsewhere Partners Operating Advisor and seasoned software industry executive, Murdoch brings two decades of experience partnering with technical founders to build strong go-to-market strategies and accelerate revenue growth to his new role as CEO of Deskpro. He will lean on his experience successfully scaling software companies and leading global sales, marketing and business development teams to maximize Deskpro's market reach in the growing help desk automation sector. Most recently serving as executive vice president at Lightbend, Murdoch has also held various senior executive roles at Prevoty (acquired by Imperva), Framehawk (acquired by Citrix), Nukona (acquired by Symantec), OpenSpan (acquired by Pegasystems), and JBoss (acquired by Red Hat). Murdoch also serves on the Board of Directors of Permission.io.

"Working with Elsewhere Partners and the Deskpro team over the last few months, I've been continually impressed by the company's dedication to the ongoing success of its customers, the breadth of its platform and the market traction it has been able to drive organically," said Deskpro CEO Brad Murdoch. "I am looking forward to working with the leadership team to take Deskpro to the next phase of its growth and fully tap its global market potential as the need for flexible, secure, AI-driven service management solutions continues to grow dramatically."

Based in Austin, Texas, Murdoch plans to rapidly grow Deskpro's U.S.-based sales and marketing team, while keeping its existing product development and engineering teams in the London office. Founder Chris Padfield will remain on the Board of the company and lead product strategy as Chief Product Officer.

"When it became clear that we needed to scale faster to meet the needs of our customers, we conducted an extensive evaluation of potential investors. Our shared vision with Elsewhere Partners became apparent early on, and we are excited that this funding round enables us to make important investments in our product and people to further fuel our growth," noted Padfield.

As part of the financing, established software industry leaders Rod Favaron and Rita Selvaggi, both Operating Partners at Elsewhere Partners, have joined the Board of Directors, along with Principal Nick Stoffregen. They will serve as functional advisors to provide guidance and support for Deskpro during this high-growth phase.

"In our effort to find and invest in leading IT automation solutions, Deskpro stood out in a sea of help desk solution providers because of its powerful, highly configurable and feature-rich platform," said Favaron. "Deskpro meets the needs of support teams serving both internal and external audiences with an advanced solution that can be deployed in any environment. The demand for secure, scalable help desk automation continues to grow, and Deskpro is positioned to lead the industry into a new era of AI-powered, enterprise-grade solutions that can meet an organization's needs at any point in their IT evolution."

About Deskpro

Deskpro develops flexible help desk software that enables organizations around the globe to provide better customer-facing and internal support experiences through a centralized and user-friendly interface for managing support interactions across multiple channels such as email, live chat, phone, and social media. Deskpro automates repetitive, complex, and time-intensive processes, resulting in a more engaged and productive staff, leading to better customer experiences. Deskpro is extremely customizable and can be securely deployed in Deskpro's cloud, a customer's private cloud or on-premise in a customer's data center. For more information, visit www.deskpro.com.

About Elsewhere Partners

Elsewhere Partners is a growth-stage investment firm that has invested in Elsewhere Outliers – business software companies located outside of traditional venture capital hubs that have achieved substantial customer traction and revenue growth without significant outside funding – since 2017. Elsewhere Partners combines transitional capital with transformational expertise to help companies achieve exit readiness on their own terms. Collectively, Elsewhere's investors, Operating Partners and Operating Advisors represent experience across 150+ organizations, 100+ acquisitions, 150+ rounds of financing and $1+ billion in total investment. To learn more, visit https://elsewhere.partners.

Media Contact:

Erica Camilo

Connexa Communications

C: 610.639.5644

[email protected]

SOURCE Deskpro