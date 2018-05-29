DeskPup, LLC Revolutionizes the Sit-Stand Desk

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The sit-stand desk: Infinitely adjustable to allow any worker to have a 90-degree elbow angle while standing or sitting to work, it has become the darling of many health-minded offices and organizations--or at least those that can afford the hefty price tag for most sit-stand desks and converters. But what if that 90-degree elbow angle isn't as crucial as we've been led to believe? That's the question Jean-Francois Orsini, Ph.D., creator of the double-patented DeskPup®, asked…and the answer may revolutionize the entire concept of sit-stand desks.

Deskpup version with larger work surface for use with monitor/keypad 5 different heights - 2 different work surfaces > ten different configurations

According to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA's) checklist for purchasing computer workstations, a desk's keyboard should be at "about elbow level." The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) puts a finer point on it: That agency's sit/stand desk fact sheet states the elbows should "stay close to the body" and be "bent between 90 and 120 degrees."

And in those additional 30 degrees, Dr. Orsini found his inspiration for a brand-new kind of sit-stand desk.

"The assumption held by designers of most other desks is that the angle at the elbow has to be a strict 90 degrees," Dr. Orsini explained. "That requires devices with infinite height adjustments in order to allow all users to work at an elbow angle of exactly 90 degrees. But the truth is, the angle can be between 90 degrees and 120 degrees, which roughly corresponds to a five-inch variation in the position of the fingers."

Those five inches, Dr. Orsini calculated, easily allow for one-inch adjustments that would fit 95% of the people. Armed with that knowledge, he designed the new fixed-height DeskPup in just five different heights and two desktop sizes. Constructed of 100% recycled plastic, DeskPup snaps together in seconds, yet holds up to 200 pounds while being much lighter and therefore portable.

At an average price of 125$ for all configurations, DeskPup makes it possible for just about anyone to have a sit-stand desk. Each lightweight DeskPup unit comes with its own carrying bag, and DeskPup is disassembled just as quickly as it's assembled. For times when there is no supporting desk available, the DeskPup surface can be used as a lap desk.

In general, sit-stand desks provide a healthier work environment. Sitting at a desk all day every day carries health risks surprisingly similar to those of smoking, including high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, obesity and more. Spending more time standing can mitigate much of that risk, but traditional adjustable desks with infinite height adjustments are so expensive they're out of reach for many companies and small businesses--and, as it turns out, unnecessary.

"Companies and individuals often want infinitely adjustable heights on their sit-stand desks, but they pay more for that adjustability. And ultimately, it's not needed," Dr. Orsini stated. "By offering fixed-height sit-stand desk converters made of nothing but recycled plastic, DeskPup is able to provide a sturdier, lighter, greener, more affordable product."

