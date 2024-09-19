Desktop Alert Inc. celebrates 15 years at Northern Command and NORAD, over 10 years at NATO Enterprise, the U.S. National Guard, and more than a decade at West Point Military Academy and Fort Campbell

CHATHAM, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desktop Alert Inc., a leading provider of on-premise mass notification platforms for government, military, and commercial sectors, has announced significant growth in all military sectors with the installation and redeployment of its award-winning on-premise mass notification platform.

Over the past decade, the shift towards cloud-based solutions has brought about valuable insights and best practices. However, organizations have come to realize that during an Internet outage, relying solely on the cloud can lead to communication challenges. Consequently, many organizations, both military and commercial, have reverted to redundant on-premise emergency communication platforms. As the sole commercial company certified for mass notification on all government and military networks in the United States, Desktop Alert Inc. is witnessing a surge in sales opportunities from organizations looking to strengthen their emergency communication capabilities. This ensures seamless communication with their constituents even when Internet access is disrupted and cloud services are unavailable. This trend underscores the importance of on-premise solutions in emergency communication.

Recently, West Point Military Academy renewed its mass notification alert system with Desktop Alert Inc. after a cloud alert system hiatus, demonstrating proactive measures to enhance communication for cadets and personnel. Additionally, Desktop Alert Inc. has been selected by NATO Enterprise spanning 32 nations and The Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center.

"The clamor to the cloud over the last decade has delivered decided reports both in terms of lessons learned and best practices. Now at last organizations both military and commercial have realized that when an Internet outage occurs there is no silver lining in the cloud. Organizations have finally tallied the results and decidedly moved back to redundant on premise emergency communication platforms. As the only commercial company in the United States certified for mass notification on all government and military networks our company is now experiencing a significant spike in sales opportunities for organizations seeking to buttress their emergency communication platform capabilities to ensure that when the Internet goes down and the cloud is not available that they are capable of still communicating with their constituency without delay. As such, this underlines the metaphor, there is no silver lining to the cloud ", said Howard Ryan CEO Desktop Alert Inc.

Additionally, the company has now introduced a hybrid alert platform called Ping Alert. A revolutionary Hybrid Mass Notification System. In the dynamic realm of mass notification services, the introduction of Ping Alert marks a significant advancement. This innovative product distinguishes itself through its hybrid deployment, combining cloud-based flexibility with robust on-premise reliability, ensuring uninterrupted service even during internet outages.

SOURCE Desktop Alert Inc.