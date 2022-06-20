Desktop Virtualization Market To Cross $36,258.9 Million Size by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the desktop virtualization market was valued at $11,980.7 million in 2021, and it is expected to touch $36,258.9 million by 2030, progressing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.1% in the years to come. Virtual desktops have substantial advantages as compared to physical desktops, including cost savings, simpler administration, enhanced efficiency, support for a wide diversity of device types, stouter security, suppleness and scalability, and improved user experiences.

Approximately 25% of the revenue of the desktop virtualization market is generated by desktop as a service, which is likely to experience a growth rate of 13.5% in the years to come. This is because of the growing requirement for secured virtual desktops when working remotely, particularly since the epidemic has imposed hybrid work cultures. The number of people using desktop as a service has almost doubled in the last two years.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/desktop-virtualization-market/report-sample

Large organizations, which have in excess of 1,000 employees, are equipping their systems with desktop virtualization software for easy access to data from central sources and for safety reasons. Machines have already been virtualized, and now this trend is being witnessed in desktops as well. The virtualization of desktops and servers can help a business take a lead with abridged costs of hardware, quicker provisioning and deployment of the desktop and server, energy savings, enhanced data safety, disaster recovery, and higher IT working efficiency.

The subscription-based pricing model has the larger size in the desktop virtualization market. Some vendors deliver the software free of cost, some charge on an hourly basis, and some offer the license or charge monthly or yearly. A subscription is expedient and dependable, creating a bond between the client and the vendor.

Regional Analysis of Desktop Virtualization Market

The share of North America is the largest in the desktop virtualization market, credited to the advanced IT infrastructure, because of the high funding in it, and early penetration of 5G and cloud-based technologies. Numerous universities, colleges, and K12 schools make use of this technology, which is the foremost reason for the high requirement for virtual desktop software in the U.S. and Canada .

is the largest in the desktop virtualization market, credited to the advanced IT infrastructure, because of the high funding in it, and early penetration of 5G and cloud-based technologies. Numerous universities, colleges, and K12 schools make use of this technology, which is the foremost reason for the high requirement for virtual desktop software in the U.S. and . APAC will witness the fastest progress in the coming years because of the thriving economy, growing funding in IT infrastructure, and surging count of private and government initiatives for the usage of IoT and AI across numerous verticals.

Browse detailed report on Global Desktop Virtualization Market Analysis, Size, New Trends, Emerging Opportunities, and Demand Forecast To 2030

Key players are investing in niche markets, such as the MEA, to expand their consumer base. For example, Oracle started a novel cloud region in Johannesburg in January 2022, its first in Africa. Additionally, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services have invested in cloud setups in Africa over the last three years.

Desktop Virtualization Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Remote Desktop Services

Desktop as a Service

By Pricing Model

Subscription

Pay-as-You-Go

By Server Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Verticals

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Automotive, Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Browse More Related Reports

Global Metaverse Market Size, Share, Trends, and Business Opportunities

Global Embedded Security Market Size, Share, Trends, and Business Opportunities

Global Interactive Kiosk Market Size, Share, Trends, and Business Opportunities

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence