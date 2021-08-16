DesktopReady Launches most comprehensive DaaS solution in the market for MSPs

With the DesktopReady white-label MSP Solution, we help accelerate the adoption of DaaS in SMB through MSP channels. Tweet this

DesktopReady is a go-to solution for MSPs that want to embrace this fast-growing market opportunity. DesktopReady, a fully managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS), was created by MSPs for MSPs. It provides a complete set of technologies and services from design, onboarding, migration to ongoing monitoring and support, meeting MSPs at their skill and resource levels.

MSPs have embarked on a digital transformation journey to help their clients navigate through the pandemic and DesktopReady's Virtual Desktop offering is a pivotal part of that strategy. DesktopReady has strategically partnered with Microsoft to build on top of Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), combining the scalability and flexibility of Microsoft Azure with the DesktopReady DaaS solution.

DesktopReady enables MSPs with the capabilities to deliver a Virtual Desktop solution to their clients and support offerings that MSPs can use to start a successful DaaS practice. The top benefits to MSPs using DesktopReady include:

Profitability - Increase profitability through monthly recurring revenue

Cybersecurity - Combat modern cyberthreats with modern technology

Enable Hybrid Work - Address Post-COVID challenges

Compliance - Enhance Compliance & Security that meet PCI & HIPAA standards

"MSPs are the trusted advisors for their customers and as a global leader in VDI design, and implementation, we know it takes more than technology to earn that trust," says Ashish Bambroo, Chief Revenue Officer, DesktopReady. "DesktopReady combines technology with value-added services designed to allow MSPs to focus on their customers. With the launch of this white-label MSP DaaS Solution, we help accelerate the adoption of Microsoft Azure in SMB through MSP channels and enable modern workspaces for their clients' distributed workforce."

About DesktopReady

DesktopReady is the first complete Virtual Desktop solution that provides both automation and services to deliver secure modern workspaces. DesktopReady integrates best-in-class technology platforms, products, and a comprehensive set of services to bring a turnkey Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solution for today's distributed workforce. Developed using Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) infrastructure, DesktopReady provides fully functional Windows 10 desktops that are easy to install, configure and deploy within minutes. The highly secure cloud desktops are built on platforms that are PCI, HIPAA and SOC2 compliant and supported by 24/7 service desk and infrastructure monitoring. For more information about DesktopReady, visit www.desktopready.com.

DesktopReady is brought to you by Anunta Tech Inc., a global leader in VDI and DaaS solutions. Visit us at www.anuntatech.com.

