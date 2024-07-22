HONG KONG, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeskTrading, a leading Separately Managed Accounts technology provider, has announced impressive trading performance for the first half of 2024, thanks to the integration of its AI-powered market sentiment analysis solution, XVision. The company's cumulative performance for H1 2024 reached an impressive 74.6%, with a remarkable 45.7% performance in Q2 2024 alone.

DeskTrading Achieves Outstanding Trading Performance in H1 2024 with AI-Powered Market Sentiment Analysis Solution

Since launching its XDesk SMA platform in 2020, DeskTrading has been dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation in its trading algorithms. The addition of XVision has further strengthened the company's ability to analyze market sentiment and make informed trading decisions, leading to exceptional results for its clients.

"We are thrilled to see the positive impact that XVision has had on our trading performance," said Alex Gruber, Head Trader of the EU Trading Desk at DeskTrading. "Our team of experts has worked tirelessly to integrate this cutting-edge technology into our platform, and the results speak for themselves. We are proud to provide our clients with a powerful tool to navigate the complexities of the financial markets."

DeskTrading utilizes advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze market sentiment, manage risk, optimize portfolios, and react to market changes in real-time leading to more efficient and profitable trading strategies. The platform's ability to process vast amounts of data and identify market trends has been instrumental in DeskTrading's success. As a result, the impact of AI for the company has been significant, revolutionizing the way DeskTrading approaches the market and ultimately reshaping the future of trading.

Looking ahead, DeskTrading is focused on further enhancing its trading capabilities with the integration of its groundbreaking AI technical analysis system, WaveSync, into XVision. This innovative system will provide the company with even more powerful tools to optimize their trading strategies and achieve superior results in the market.

WaveSync is an innovative set of AI models designed for technical analysis utilizing an AI-powered pattern-matching engine to convert raw market data into precise trading signals. This revolutionary technology works similar to AI voice recognition, matching sound waves to recognize words, but using historical price data in the financial markets to predict price movements.

WaveSync's sophisticated algorithm allows for efficient analysis of complex patterns and trends in market data, providing traders with actionable insights and potential trading opportunities. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, XVision is set to revolutionize the way traders can interpret and act upon market movements, helping them make more informed decisions and ultimately improve their trading performance.

"We are excited about the future of DeskTrading and the opportunities that lie ahead with the integration of WaveSync into XVision," said Alex Gruber. "Our commitment to innovation and excellence in trading remains unwavering, and we are confident that this new technology will further elevate our performance and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

About DeskTrading

DeskTrading is a leading Separately Managed Accounts trading platform that specializes in providing innovative solutions for investors in the financial markets. With a focus on continuous improvement and cutting-edge technology, DeskTrading has established itself as a trusted partner for clients seeking superior trading performance, providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the market, poised for continued growth and success in the years to come.

DeskTrading's Smart SMA Portfolios provide transparency and control over the individual assets and positions held within the portfolio, giving investors a better understanding of where their money is being invested. This approach offers greater diversification, lower costs, and potentially higher returns compared to traditional investment schemes, making DeskTrading's XDesk platform a valuable option for sophisticated investors seeking a more hands-on approach to their investments.

For more information about DeskTrading and XDesk, please visit https://www.desktrading.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maria LAI, EMAIL: [email protected], HK TEL: +85258036644

SOURCE DeskTrading