DeskTrading Expands List of Trading Instruments, Launches Portfolio Screener

HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeskTrading is delighted to announce over 100 trading instruments with ultra-fast execution in its upcoming January 2021 XMarkets platform release. The new platform release will provide traders with higher levels of speed, efficiency and versatility across various asset classes such as Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, and now even Stock CFDs, offering great opportunities for both novice investors and experienced traders.

"The past year has been a wild ride with the stock market being impressively volatile. We expect the same trend to continue throughout the current year, with Stock CFDs possibly making a substantial contribution to our trading performance. Clients looking to access different markets and asset types will now be able to diversify across a full spectrum of asset classes and subclasses via a single XDesk SMA account," said Alex Gruber, Head Trader of the EU Trading Desk at DeskTrading.

With the upcoming expansion of an already extensive line of tradable assets, DeskTrading is further cementing its reputation as one of the industry's leading, best-in-class global SMA trading platforms. Apart from the new instruments available on the XDesk platform, DeskTrading is introducing the Portfolio Screener tool for finding best performing model portfolios and investing in them "on-the-go".

Portfolio Screener will allow investors to literally "copy" model trading portfolios created and managed in-house by DeskTrading's experienced portfolio managers. Investors will be able to copy portfolios in full, including the risk/reward levels, trade-entry, take-profit and stop-loss settings. Alternatively, they will be allowed to manually override any of the settings.

With more than 30 model portfolios to choose from, investors are now empowered to find the optimal trading strategies and suitable trading instruments that fit their investment objectives more effectively.

About XDesk

XDesk is an intuitive and easy-to-use Separately Managed Accounts platform for visionary investors and traders, equipped with the feature-rich XMarkets trading terminal providing a transparent order management system, robust technical analysis tools and feature-rich charting.

About DeskTrading

DeskTrading is revolutionising the Forex trading and investment landscape with an innovative, Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) platform. Based in Hong Kong, the leading solution provider is utilising the latest technology to improve the scalability and efficiency of investment management.

To find out more about DeskTrading (XDesk) and Separately Managed Accounts, please visit https://www.desktrading.com/

