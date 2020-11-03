DeskTrading Integrates eSign DS™ Electronic Signature Technology into its XDesk SMA Platform

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeskTrading, the global SMA leader, announced today it has simplified the process of signing transactions by employing the eSign Digital Signature technology to verify the individual signer's digital identity. This adds the additional level of security and eliminates the need for physical paperwork when executing transactions via the XDesk trading platform.

DeskTrading's eSign technology digitally verifies the identities of signatories via a user-friendly interface and allows clients to sign documents and authorize transactions electronically in just seconds without the need for additional hardware on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. In addition to maximizing security and legal compliance, DeskTrading's brand new eSign electronic signature technology offers the end user numerous benefits. The client can conclude an agreement in a few seconds, be geographically independent and without direct physical contact with the employee is able to immediately use the appropriate service.

DeskTrading is now capable to set permission-based security levels to control who has access to clients' personal and financial information, or is allowed to execute individual transactions and market orders. At both the company and client levels, each signee must pass through an authentication process, which means that only authorized clients and personnel are able to sign a document, which greatly reduces the possibility of counterfeiting. As a result, DeskTrading's clients can be confident that XDesk is now even more secure, utilizing the leading military-grade data encryption technologies available to meet the global security standards.

By utilizing the benefit of light-speed electronic signatures with eSign, the XDesk client application process can be completed within just a few minutes without being tied to location or direct contacts, and the subsequent execution of transactions and market orders takes less than a second.

About XDesk

XDesk is an intuitive and easy-to-use Separately Managed Accounts platform for forward-thinking investors and traders, equipped with the feature-rich XMarkets trading terminal providing a transparent order management system, robust technical analysis tools and feature-rich charting.

About DeskTrading

DeskTrading is revolutionising the Forex trading and investment landscape with an innovative, Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) platform. Based in Hong Kong, the leading solution provider is utilising the latest technology to improve the scalability and efficiency of investment management.

