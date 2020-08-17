DeskTrading to Unleash Healthy Commissions via XDesk IB Program for Introducing Brokers

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A spokesman for the company, Steve Wong, recently announced that the commissions-led IB (Introducing Broker) Program will not only allow introducing partners to earn more, but provide them with a unique opportunity to build their own, fully fledged business at the same time. Under the scheme, DeskTrading envisages their IBs earning up to $750 per acquisition for each active client, plus a massive 25-50 percent revenue share on profits.

"As an easily-accessible facility it will," Wong said, "provide a profitable fast route for the creation of mutually beneficial business which could be run via our innovative SMA platform XDesk. With the rising and rising demand for Separately Managed Account services around the globe, Introducing Broker programs in this field stand to become very inviting."

The upcoming launch of the IB Program is part of a long-term success plan which will allow strengthening XDesk's position as a leading SMA technology platform providing an unparalleled trading experience with unrestricted access to global financial markets.

DeskTrading has also recently announced the launch of a managed trading platform XMarkets that is easy to understand and easy to use for both novice and experienced traders, so they can experiment, further learn, and master the exciting world of financial trading. XMarkets will grant investors and traders top tier inter-bank liquidity and the best possible pricing model available through a number of trading venues via a robust proprietary order matching engine.

The Foreign Exchange market remains the largest and most liquid financial market in the world. While traditional financial markets recently experienced a marked downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite significant growth achieved since May, the popularity of FX SMAs has skyrocketed in the same period, strongly indicating that this now-appealing product is detaching itself from other investment vehicles.

To find out more about DeskTrading and Separately Managed Accounts, visit https://www.desktrading.com/

